Here's a list of Decatur-area food resources during the COVID-19 shutdowns

Central A&M High School, 229 E. Pine St., Moweaqua. Lunch offered to all children under 18 that can be picked up 11 a.m. to noon or delivered. Residents in Mowequa can call (217) 768-3860 and Assumption residents can call (217) 226-4241.

During lunch pick-up, the school is also offering a drive-up library beginning Tuesday. To take part, high school students can visit amhe.illshareit.com or mqee.illshareit.com for students at Gregory Elementary School. Then, limit the search to My Library. Email mrund@camraiders.com or brisley@camraiders.com.

FOOD PANTRIES

The Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County, 229 W. Main St. Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8 to 11 a.m.

Catholic Charities, 247 W. Prairie St. Days of operation vary each week, but typically are open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Call (217) 428-3458 to check the days it's open.