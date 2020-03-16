Here's a list of Decatur-area food resources during the COVID-19 shutdowns

DECATUR — Businesses and school districts are working to help families that may be hurt by the COVID-19 closures, including children who rely on school lunches and breakfasts.
FREE MEALS FOR KIDS
Bob Ridings in Pana, 8 N. Locust St. Sack lunch with lunch meat sandwich, chips, and apple or apple sauce and a cookie.
The dealership is also offering to deliver newly-purchased cars to customers and coordinate pick-up and drop off times for vehicles needing to be serviced.
Decatur Public Schools. Breakfast and lunch to students weekdays from 8 to 10 a.m. starting Tuesday. Grab & go pick up sites are MacArthur High School, Eisenhower High School, Stephen Decatur Middle School and Hope Academy.
Signs will point to pick-up areas.
Central Illinois Democratic Socialists of America is offering free rides to DPS pickup locations. Text (217) 420-0612 or email ericosummerlott@gmail.com. A Facebook post from Central Illinois DSA said all shared information will remain confidential.
McAlister's Deli, 850 S. U.S. 51, Forsyth. Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, applesauce and a cookie 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Central A&M High School, 229 E. Pine St., Moweaqua. Lunch offered to all children under 18 that can be picked up 11 a.m. to noon or delivered. Residents in Mowequa can call (217) 768-3860 and Assumption residents can call (217) 226-4241.
During lunch pick-up, the school is also offering a drive-up library beginning Tuesday. To take part, high school students can visit amhe.illshareit.com or mqee.illshareit.com for students at Gregory Elementary School. Then, limit the search to My Library. Email mrund@camraiders.com or brisley@camraiders.com.
Great NEWS. ALL children under 18 can get lunches for free during this shut down. So, ANYONE under 18 can get a lunch from the school (even the littles under 3). If interested, please call the school at one of these numbers 217-226-4042, 217-768-3860, 217-768-3866,— Central A&M HS Principal Brown (@CAMPrincipal) March 14, 2020
FOOD PANTRIES
The Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County, 229 W. Main St. Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8 to 11 a.m.
Catholic Charities, 247 W. Prairie St. Days of operation vary each week, but typically are open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Call (217) 428-3458 to check the days it's open.
Northeast Community Fund, 839 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr. Drive-thru only 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clients can drive to the south side of the building and staff will load food boxes into vehicles. Walk-ups are accepted as well.
