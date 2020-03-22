Here's a list of Decatur stores with hours for seniors

The following stores will have special hours for people who are at the highest risk for complications from COVID-19.

This list will be updated at herald-review.com as additional information becomes available.

Dollar General, 1736 S. Taylorville Rd., 985 W. Pershing Rd., 655 E. Pershing Rd., 3180 E. Mound Rd., 250 W. 1st Drive, 780 N. Sunnyside Rd., 1467 King Ave., 3797 E. U.S. 36, 969 E. Eldorado St. in Decatur; 900 Illinois 121 in Mount Zion; 101 Merchant St. in Macon

The first hour of operations is dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers.

Kroger, 3070 N. Water St., 255 W. 1st Dr., and 1818 S. Airport Rd.

From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday, stores will be open for people at least 60 years old and customers considered to be high risk according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Save-a-Lot, 1175 W. Grand Ave. and 2280 E. William St.