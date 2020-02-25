You are the owner of this article.
Here's how much snow Central Illinois may get today ❄️

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for parts of Central Illinois from midnight through 6 p.m. Wednesday, bringing up to 6 inches of snow accumulation in some cities, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln

Little or no snow accumulation is expected Tuesday as rain and snow showers will prolong throughout the day. Temperatures will reach a high of 38 degrees with heavier snow arriving later in the evening, the weather service said

The weather service said an additional 2 to 3 inches of snow may fall Wednesday, resulting in storm total amounts of 3 to 6 inches with locally heavier amounts possible. The advisory is in effect for Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, McLean, Piatt and Vermilion counties.

In Decatur, less than an inch of new accumulation is expected Tuesday night, with 1 to 2 inches more inches on Wednesday. 

It's advised to slow down and use caution while traveling, as slippery road conditions could impact morning or evening commutes, the weather service said. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

