Here's how to help animals in Decatur have a merry holiday season

“The hissing cockroaches just don’t get enough love,” Frye said. “We keep that price low.”

The camels are large animals. “But they are probably the more cheap animals we have here at the zoo. They eat hay and camel pellets,” Frye said. “But the other animals, like the wolves, we have to order meat for them. And the penguins are very expensive.”

Gifts can be delivered to the Macon County Animal Shelter and Scovill Zoo offices. Directors suggest gift-givers contact the office before delivering the packages, but it is best to drop gifts off during business hours. Wrapping is not necessary.

“But if you want to surprise the keepers, you can wrap it if you like,” Frye said.

In the past, the animal shelter has installed a tree in the lobby. Packages are placed at the base when the cats have been moved to the cat room during business hours.

“Because the cats would have a fun time tearing them up,” Scheibly said.