Here's how to help animals in Decatur have a merry holiday season

DECATUR — Little children aren’t the only ones looking forward to Christmas.
Local animals have a wishlist too.
Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye said zoo staff began posting what they want for Christmas on their website a few years ago.
“Some people looked to it in lieu of giving gifts sometimes to other people,” he said. “We give them that avenue.”
Many of the gift requests are items the keepers and staff wouldn’t buy for themselves or the animals, such as dog treats or a guinea pig bed.
Unique items, such as a spice rack, appeals to the animals’ natural behaviors. “It gives them something to do,” Frye said. “The spice rack is the senses, the smell, the taste. Wolves love different smells. Sometimes the stinkier the better.”
The staff also uses gifts, including rakes and shovels.
“We have what we need to provide for the animals,” Frye said. “The things on our list are above and beyond — the treats and enrichments.”
Throughout the year, the keepers save money to purchase items for the animals. They also donate funds to their own favorite animal causes. “They are always looking to not only work with our animals here at Scovill Zoo, but to help save animals out in the wild as well.”
Many animal organizations, agencies and foundations offer an online option for monetary donations. The Macon County Animal Shelter accepts gifts and donations in various ways, Shelter administrator Lt. Jeff Scheibly said the animals and staff in the past have received various items along with monetary donations, such as toys, leashes, dog beds and treats.
A gift of time is also appreciated. “Several groups come out to help, civic groups, high schools,” Scheibly said. “They are socializing (with the animals), cleaning up the yards, playing with the cats, walking the dogs. It’s whatever anybody is willing to do.”
Scheibly said volunteers visit the shelter on a daily basis after an orientation and training session.
“Some stay a half an hour, some come for the day,” he said about the volunteer’s time.
The animals enjoy their gifts too. “Sometimes you get great reactions,” Frye said.
But not every gift is appreciated, according to the zoo director. “Sometimes you try something different and move on to something else,” he said.
Adopting a zoo animal for a year is another option as a family gift. The proceeds are intended for the animal care, food, veterinarian care, enrichment and training. The adoption prices range because of the popularity or the amount of care needed.
“The hissing cockroaches just don’t get enough love,” Frye said. “We keep that price low.”
The camels are large animals. “But they are probably the more cheap animals we have here at the zoo. They eat hay and camel pellets,” Frye said. “But the other animals, like the wolves, we have to order meat for them. And the penguins are very expensive.”
Gifts can be delivered to the Macon County Animal Shelter and Scovill Zoo offices. Directors suggest gift-givers contact the office before delivering the packages, but it is best to drop gifts off during business hours. Wrapping is not necessary.
“But if you want to surprise the keepers, you can wrap it if you like,” Frye said.
In the past, the animal shelter has installed a tree in the lobby. Packages are placed at the base when the cats have been moved to the cat room during business hours.
“Because the cats would have a fun time tearing them up,” Scheibly said.
The directors suggest gift-givers donate their time, money or other gifts to the animal organization they are passionate about. “Look it up, there is probably an organization trying to save that particular animal in the wild,” Frye said. “It’s whatever your passion is, that’s what you should support.”
The zoo director said he appreciates everybody that supports Scovill Zoo. “But there are a lot of good organizations out there,” Frye said.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR