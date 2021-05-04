 Skip to main content
Here's the tornado damage reported in Central Illinois on Tuesday
Here's the tornado damage reported in Central Illinois on Tuesday

Lightning and heavy rain were part of severe weather that swept through Decatur on Monday night. 

DECATUR — The worst damage from a storm system that swept through Central Illinois on Monday occurred in Sangamon County, but Macon County wasn't spared. 

The National Weather Service's storm damage report, released Tuesday, lists a brief tornado touchdown along Interstate 72 near Dawson, power poles blown into a field, a tree uprooted in Charleston, and hail measured at one inch in diameter in Macon and two inches in Rosamond.

Sullivan shelf cloud

A shelf cloud hovers over Sullivan in this photo posted on the National Weather Service site. 

Three touchdowns in Mechanicsburg and Dawson in Sangamon County and in Newmansville in Cass County resulted in power outages and damage to cars reported.

The tornado activity was categorized as an EF-U, because maximum wind speed is not known. In all, four tornadoes were reported by the public and trained storm spotters, with the first one reported shortly after 5 p.m.

Macon rotating cloud

Rotating clouds are seen over Macon in this photo provided by the National Weather Service. 

Tuesday's weather was soggy but not threatening, with rain and a high of 58. Rain is expected to end overnight with a high of 64 and clear skies on Wednesday. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

