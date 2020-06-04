Here's what caused that internet outage yesterday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — The massive outage that unplugged internet, TV and phone service across the region Wednesday was the result of truck collision.

A Comcast spokesperson said that a truck traveling in an easement closed to vehicles on the south side of Chicago struck their network and did significant damage. This part of the network feeds into Central Illinois and other locations.

The outage started at about 1:30 p.m.

"We are on site working to repair the damage and have been able to restore service in most of the affected areas," said Jack Segal, a spokesman, on Wednesday afternoon. "We are working to restore service in other affected areas as quickly as possible."

Service was restored in the afternoon.

