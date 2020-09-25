Here's what could happen if Macon County stays on the state COVID warning list

The harsher rules now in place in those two regions, triggered by three consecutive days with an 8% or higher positivity rate, largely deal with bars and restaurants, as well as casinos and stricter limits on gathering sizes.

Pritzker has said he has not ruled out another stay-at-home like the one he issued this spring. That was preceded by a disaster proclamation. The moves shuttered businesses for months.

“We were the second state in the United States by a few hours, I think, to put a stay-at-home order in and if we needed to do that, the answer is, it worked," he said. "It works, and so if we had to do that, and again we’re not there, but if we had to do that, I would not hesitate.”

Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, said COVID-19 has already had a stark impact on local businesses.

“Being added to a warning list does not give owners the confidence needed to continue investing back in their business,” she said. “Our businesses need cash, customers, and confidence as we move forward.”

Rothrock said businesses have posted signage, taped off 6-foot distances, restricted capacity and provided masks.