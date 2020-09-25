Here's what could happen if Macon County stays on the state COVID warning list

DECATUR — State health officials could enact extra restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Macon County if local case numbers don't decrease, the county's top health official said Friday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health added Macon County to the state's “warning list” for having an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and risk factors. The list also includes Christian and DeWitt counties, as well as and 14 other counties across the state.
Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said worsening conditions could cause the state to put additional capacity limits on restaurants and bars, more reporting requirements for hospitals and more restrictions on activities and recreational facilities.
"Our entire community does not want that to happen," Binkley said. "We want to ask the community to please continue and even strengthen what they are doing to help prevent us from moving into that step."
The Pritzker administration has urged local communities to step up vigilance to ensure that people are keeping an appropriate 6-foot gap between them and are wearing face coverings in public. People should also wash their hands vigorously repeatedly throughout the day and use approved hand sanitizer.
A county enters a warning level when two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
Macon County was placed on the list because of the number of deaths reported from Sept. 13 to 19 was at seven and there were 143 cases per 100,000 residents. The goal is 50 cases per 100,000 residents.
The county on Friday reported 34 new COVID cases, including the death of an 80-year old woman. There have been 1,494 cases in the county since the pandemic started and 46 deaths.
Also Friday, in-person classes were suspended in the Maroa-Forsyth School District after a second staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Parents were told to monitor the district website for updates on Monday classes.
Another spike has been in Christian County, which has had an outbreak at the Taylorville Care Center, a long-term care facility.
Nine new cases were also reported at a Shelby County care center on Friday, with four more elsewhere in the county, the health department there said. Shelby County previously was on the warning list, but was dropped when case numbers declined.
The 17 counties on the warning list issued Friday are Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne, and Winnebago, down from 24 counties a week ago.
Decatur Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said he’s confident Macon County won’t stay on the warning list.
"Nobody wants additional closures and nobody wants us to move back into a previous phase," he said.
He said the city continues to enforce that businesses practice safety measures like requiring masks, social distancing and restaurants encouraging outdoor seating.
"We're going to do everything we can to try and prevent us from going backwards, but at the end of the day a lot of this burden is on the individual residents to just do their parts," Kindseth said. "It's not that hard to ask a person to wear a mask, socially distance and just be responsible."
Since June 26, the state has been in the fourth phase of Pritzker’s reopening plan, coined “Restore Illinois,” which allowed bars and indoor dining to reopen with capacity limits, as well as sanctioning activities that hadn’t been allowed since March, including larger gathering sizes.
This summer, the administration amended the plan to segment the state into 11 regions and threatens to send them backwards in their reopening if they reach certain benchmarks that portend a resurgence in the virus.
Pritzker’s administration has said that allows a more “scalpel-like approach” in clamping down on areas where there’s community spread. That’s happened in two areas so far -- first in the seven-county Metro East, and then again in the region that includes Will and Kankakee counties.
The harsher rules now in place in those two regions, triggered by three consecutive days with an 8% or higher positivity rate, largely deal with bars and restaurants, as well as casinos and stricter limits on gathering sizes.
Pritzker has said he has not ruled out another stay-at-home like the one he issued this spring. That was preceded by a disaster proclamation. The moves shuttered businesses for months.
“We were the second state in the United States by a few hours, I think, to put a stay-at-home order in and if we needed to do that, the answer is, it worked," he said. "It works, and so if we had to do that, and again we’re not there, but if we had to do that, I would not hesitate.”
Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, said COVID-19 has already had a stark impact on local businesses.
“Being added to a warning list does not give owners the confidence needed to continue investing back in their business,” she said. “Our businesses need cash, customers, and confidence as we move forward.”
Rothrock said businesses have posted signage, taped off 6-foot distances, restricted capacity and provided masks.
“Our businesses have done everything asked of them,” Rothrock said. “Some of them are barely hanging on and additional restrictions or another shutdown could have dire consequences with us likely seeing a reduction in workforce, scaled back services, and even permanent closures.”
New data is expected to be released next Friday.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
