Here's what Decatur, Macon County leaders think about Pritzker's 'Restore Illinois' plan

She said Pritzker advised that would not be the case because the Illinois Department of Public Health is looking at the regions from a broad perspective and would determine their needs for ventilators and intensive care unit beds based on the total regional case numbers.

Fair Havens isn’t the only Central Illinois nursing home with a high concentration of cases. Villas Senior Care Community in Springfield is experiencing a similar issue, with over 50 residents and several staff members having tested positive for coronavirus.

Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said the data-driven plan is a welcome step forward.

“The plan shows that, yes, we will all be together again and be able to see each other and feel safe doing so,” Binkley said. “That should give people hope that this will end. The state is being very upfront, though, that anything could happen and if we don’t take the right steps, we could go backwards.”

She stressed the importance of continuing to follow guidelines set by medical professionals and government leaders.

“These new measures are based on social distancing orders which will give us the healthiest outcome possible,” Binkley said. “We have to get back to normal gradually; otherwise, this just will not work.”