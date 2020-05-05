Here's what Decatur, Macon County leaders think about Pritzker's 'Restore Illinois' plan

DECATUR — Central Illinois will benefit from a regional approach to reopening the state’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several local leaders said Tuesday.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the five-phase plan unveiled by Gov. J.B. Pritzker will allow community leaders to focus on their own unique circumstances. Many Illinois mayors had advocated for the regional approach, she said.
“Being grouped with other cities in similar situations is a good thing for Decatur because it will give us the chance to address our challenges,” she said. “Our main challenge and greatest priority will always be the health of our residents.”
Decatur is part of the Central Illinois region that also includes Champaign, Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Effingham, Fayette, Logan, Moultrie, Piatt, Sangamon and Shelby counties, among others.
Macon County officials announced on Tuesday the death of the 14th resident who had tested positive for COVID-19. The patient, a woman in her 70s, had lived at Fair Havens Senior Living, which has been associated with more than 70 of the county’s total 127 cases.
Moore Wolfe said she mentioned the facility during a phone call led by Pritzker shortly after the announcement of the plan Tuesday afternoon. She asked if having a nursing home with a high number of positive COVID-19 cases would hurt the county and the others within the region.
She said Pritzker advised that would not be the case because the Illinois Department of Public Health is looking at the regions from a broad perspective and would determine their needs for ventilators and intensive care unit beds based on the total regional case numbers.
Fair Havens isn’t the only Central Illinois nursing home with a high concentration of cases. Villas Senior Care Community in Springfield is experiencing a similar issue, with over 50 residents and several staff members having tested positive for coronavirus.
Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said the data-driven plan is a welcome step forward.
“The plan shows that, yes, we will all be together again and be able to see each other and feel safe doing so,” Binkley said. “That should give people hope that this will end. The state is being very upfront, though, that anything could happen and if we don’t take the right steps, we could go backwards.”
She stressed the importance of continuing to follow guidelines set by medical professionals and government leaders.
“These new measures are based on social distancing orders which will give us the healthiest outcome possible,” Binkley said. “We have to get back to normal gradually; otherwise, this just will not work.”
Moore Wolfe also said residents must comply with state orders. City council members on Monday were going to consider an ordinance mirroring the language of the state order requiring face coverings in public, but the mayor removed the agenda item after public outcry about fines outlined in the proposal. She later said an ordinance might not be necessary if everyone follows the rules.
“We have to follow social distancing orders and continue wearing face masks,” Moore Wolfe said. “Let’s keep our eye on the goal so we can rebuild this community.”
Moore Wolfe was one of 14 Illinois mayors on the call with Pritzker, including Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel. Some expressed concern about major retailers reopening, like Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg and Harrah’s Metropolis Hotel and Casino on the Kentucky border.
“We are fortunate enough to not be a border city where people can go to the next state over if a business is closed,” Moore Wolfe said. “But we also have to think about our businesses that just might not be able to reopen when this is all over.”
The city council is set to discuss finances during a study session on May 11.
Moore Wolfe said the Illinois Municipal League has been consistently helpful to mayors and local leaders in making sure their concerns are relayed to the governor’s staff. Brad Cole, executive director of the organization that represents municipalities statewide, did not answer specific questions related to the plan, but said it was posted on the IML website.
“We have been working with the governor’s office to reopen all of Illinois safely and swiftly,” Cole said in an email. “The governor’s plan, as released today, is a start toward that goal and it provides information to communities on the metrics necessary to achieve for reopening. We will continue to work with all communities and all regions on this plan and otherwise as possible within the executive orders.”
Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield did not return multiple requests for comment.
