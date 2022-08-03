Heritage Behavioral Health Center announces new CEO

DECATUR — Heritage Behavioral Health Center has named Mary E. Garrison as president and CEO following the retirement of Candi Clevenger.

“I am humbled and honored to embrace this new role as president and CEO of Heritage Behavioral Health Center,” Garrison said in a news release. “I am beyond excited to work with agency staff, community stakeholders and individuals served by Heritage to advance treatment for all impacted by mental illness and substance use.”

Garrison has worked in mental health services, policy, and advocacy for over 25 years. She currently serves as a representative for the National Association of Social Workers Delegate Assembly and is chair of the NASW Illinois Chapter Ethics Committee.

She is a past recipient of the NASW Illinois Social Worker of the Year Award and a two-time recipient of the Cesar Chavez Social Justice Award.

Garrison is also a board member for multiple local organizations, including the Good Samaritan Inn, Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy, and the Macon County Continuum of Care.

Clevenger started at Heritage in 1990 and has served as CEO since 2015.

“We have all grown to appreciate and respect Candi’s dedication, leadership and contributions to the agency, staff, and those that we serve,” Heritage Board Chairperson Ruth Hibberd-Anderson said in the statement. “We wish her the best of luck in her retirement.”

Heritage has credited Clevenger with expanding the center’s facilities, creating new jobs, and acquiring federal funding for the center.