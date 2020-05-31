Hickory Point Mall stores close after social media threat Sunday afternoon

FORSYTH — Some stores at the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth suddenly shut down Sunday afternoon in the wake of fears they were about to be attacked.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office deployed deputies to the scene but Sheriff Tony Brown, who was there himself, said he had seen no incidents or trouble.
Looting had taken place at the Marketplace Mall in Champaign on Sunday and Brown said he had moved to protect Hickory Point Mall and its shoppers and businesses after monitoring social media posts that threatened trouble there, too.
“We had seen comments and/or threats that they were going to do damage up there (at Hickory Point),” said Brown. “Deputies gave information to individual shop owners at the mall about the threat, but did not tell them to close down. Store owners made that decision themselves and, while a couple of stores remained open, I think a majority of them did shut down because of the threat.”
Some vehicles tried to accelerate through the intersection or attempted to weave their way around the protesters, who shot video of the scene on cell phones and kept up their chanting and protests for about an hour.
One shopper contacted the Herald & Review to say shoppers in the Von Maur store had suddenly been told they had to leave and then the business closed abruptly.
Brown again emphasized that there hadn't been any incidents of damage or looting but said he was keeping deputies in the area to monitor what was going on Sunday evening. “At the end of the day we are going to be there to do our due diligence and make sure the residents of Forsyth are secure,” he added.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz told the Herald & Review Sunday evening that there had been no trouble in Decatur. "We've not had any problems at any of our shopping areas or businesses," he said.
News reports from Champaign showed people on the streets protesting the death of George Floyd, the man who died while being arrested in Minneapolis. At least one store in the Marketplace Mall was broken into and looted.
Photos: Chicago protests turn violent
