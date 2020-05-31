Hickory Point Mall stores close after social media threat Sunday afternoon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORSYTH — Some stores at the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth suddenly shut down Sunday afternoon in the wake of fears they were about to be attacked.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office deployed deputies to the scene but Sheriff Tony Brown, who was there himself, said he had seen no incidents or trouble.

Looting had taken place at the Marketplace Mall in Champaign on Sunday and Brown said he had moved to protect Hickory Point Mall and its shoppers and businesses after monitoring social media posts that threatened trouble there, too.

“We had seen comments and/or threats that they were going to do damage up there (at Hickory Point),” said Brown. “Deputies gave information to individual shop owners at the mall about the threat, but did not tell them to close down. Store owners made that decision themselves and, while a couple of stores remained open, I think a majority of them did shut down because of the threat.”

One shopper contacted the Herald & Review to say shoppers in the Von Maur store had suddenly been told they had to leave and then the business closed abruptly.