High school and Millikin students make cool music together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Boes, from Princeton, blushed a little at the compliment and said she was having a ball. “First of all, just being able to play with new musicians is always fun,” she said. “You get to hear what they sound like as opposed to just hearing what you are used to hearing. It’s really good.”

The students were being helped and conducted by Corey Seapy, director of bands at the Millikin School of Music. They also got to participate in a kind of master class that included composer Garrett Gillingham, who wrote the commissioned piece. And Gillingham’s composer father David was also in the audience Sunday, and the high school kids repertoire included “Andromeda,” one of his pieces.

The high school band director and Millikin alumnus Ryan Wood said his students were soaking up an adventure that doesn’t come their way very often. “We don’t have an auditorium at our school so some of our students have never had the experience of performing on a real stage with lights and a big audience,” said Wood, 23. “I think that is the coolest thing for me.”