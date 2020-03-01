High school and Millikin students make cool music together

DECATUR — Making friends and playing great music proved to be the food of fellowship Sunday afternoon at Millikin University’s Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
The occasion was an event called the “Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Friends,” where the friends turned out to include some 50 invited students from the Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond High School. And there was a whole lot going on.
The event gave the high school musicians a chance to play a more challenging repertoire on the Kirkland stage with the college students. And then they got to watch and listen as the college players, with soloist David Cook, professor of clarinet at Millikin, tackled the world premier of a new piece — Concerto for Clarinet and Wind Ensemble — that was commissioned for Sunday’s concert.
It was all wrapped up with a grand finale featuring the college and high school musicians combining to play together again, and all watched by a large audience, including the high school student families, who got to enjoy the whole concert for free.
High school sophomore and bass clarinetist Melyne Sherwood, 16, was sat next to 22-year-old Millikin senior music major and bass clarinetist Emily Boes and clearly having a fine time of it. “I can definitely tell she is in college because she plays differently than I do,” said Sherwood, who is aiming at a career involving music. “I think her way of playing is better, and I can learn from it.”
Boes, from Princeton, blushed a little at the compliment and said she was having a ball. “First of all, just being able to play with new musicians is always fun,” she said. “You get to hear what they sound like as opposed to just hearing what you are used to hearing. It’s really good.”
The students were being helped and conducted by Corey Seapy, director of bands at the Millikin School of Music. They also got to participate in a kind of master class that included composer Garrett Gillingham, who wrote the commissioned piece. And Gillingham’s composer father David was also in the audience Sunday, and the high school kids repertoire included “Andromeda,” one of his pieces.
The high school band director and Millikin alumnus Ryan Wood said his students were soaking up an adventure that doesn’t come their way very often. “We don’t have an auditorium at our school so some of our students have never had the experience of performing on a real stage with lights and a big audience,” said Wood, 23. “I think that is the coolest thing for me.”
Seapy hoped that whether the young players go on to be professional orchestra members or engineers, they will never lose their love of music and appreciation of its emotional power “Music is an experience that can move your heart,” he said. “It’s everywhere, the universal language.”
