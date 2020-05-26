High water reported at Lake Shelbyville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville has reported high water conditions at the lake.

According to the Corps of Engineers, the pool elevation had risen to 11.44 feet above normal summer pool as of 7 a.m. Tuesday is expected to crest on Wednesday. This is based on the current discharge rate of water with no additional precipitation.

The rising pool has impacted some sites around the lake. Boat launch facilities remain open in all major recreation areas, with the exception of Whitley Creek. Secondary boat ramps are closed at Bruce, Coal Shaft Bridge, Johnson's Bluff and Woodard Road.

The Chief Illini, Coon Creek Nature, and Okaw Bluff trails are all closed. Camp Camfield and General Dacey trails are open for use with the exception of the Dam West General Dacey trailhead access. All Corps of Engineers managed beaches at the lake will remain closed until further notice.

During this high water period, the Corps of Engineers advises boaters to use extra caution on the lake and be aware of lower bridge clearances, floating debris and submerged hazards. For more information, call the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951.