You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
High winds topple semi-truck pulling 2 trailers in Effingham County, police say
0 comments

High winds topple semi-truck pulling 2 trailers in Effingham County, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

EFFINGHAM — Illinois State Police said high winds blew a semi-truck off Interstate 70 in rural Effingham County on Saturday evening, causing the truck and the two trailers it was pulling to plunge into a ditch and roll over.

A police statement said the truck unit wound up upside down but the 62-year-old driver from Indianapolis was able to scramble out with minor injuries. He was treated at HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham.

Police said the accident happened at 4:57 p.m. as the eastbound truck began swaying side to side in a heavy cross wind. “The driver attempted to slow down but was unable to control the vehicle,” police said. “While swaying, the rear trailer left the roadway to the right and entered the south ditch. The rear trailer then overturned, pulling the first trailer and the tractor into the ditch and down a steep embankment.”

The driver’s cab ended up on its roof, along with the first trailer, while the second trailer was left topped onto its side. No tickets were issued.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News