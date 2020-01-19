High winds topple semi-truck pulling 2 trailers in Effingham County, police say

EFFINGHAM — Illinois State Police said high winds blew a semi-truck off Interstate 70 in rural Effingham County on Saturday evening, causing the truck and the two trailers it was pulling to plunge into a ditch and roll over.
A police statement said the truck unit wound up upside down but the 62-year-old driver from Indianapolis was able to scramble out with minor injuries. He was treated at HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham.
Police said the accident happened at 4:57 p.m. as the eastbound truck began swaying side to side in a heavy cross wind. “The driver attempted to slow down but was unable to control the vehicle,” police said. “While swaying, the rear trailer left the roadway to the right and entered the south ditch. The rear trailer then overturned, pulling the first trailer and the tractor into the ditch and down a steep embankment.”
The driver’s cab ended up on its roof, along with the first trailer, while the second trailer was left topped onto its side. No tickets were issued.
092018-blm-loc-13hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-1hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-2hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-3hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-4hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-5hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-6hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-8hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-9hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-10hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-11hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-7hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-12hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-14hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-16hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-15hudsonwreck
092018-blm-loc-17hudsonwreck
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sidney J. Flinn is now looking at a sentence ranging from probation to 12 years in prison for driving drunk and crashing into his girlfriend at more than 55 mph as she walked along a rural road, inflicting fatal injuries.