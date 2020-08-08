× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – The Dec. 3, 1918, Decatur Herald carried the story "Spanish influenza more deadly than war." Elsewhere were chronicled the latest case totals and steps being taken.

Central Illinois and the rest of the world were in the middle of a raging pandemic, more than a century before remote learning, "bending the curve" and stay-at-home orders.

The 1918-19 Spanish flu infected 500 million people, one-third of the world population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 50 million died. The age groups hardest hit were children younger than 5, adults 20 to 40, and people over 65. There was no vaccine and no antibiotics to treat secondary infections. The only options were quarantine and hygiene practices, and what we now call social distancing, or the elimination of large gatherings. The high mortality rate in healthy people was a singular feature of the disease, and is still not fully understood.

While the Spanish flu, so-called because it seemed to have originated in Spain, was an H1N1 virus and COVID-19 is a coronavirus, the spread and the reactions are similar. People wore masks. Officials urged people to sleep with bedroom windows open, as fresh air was thought to reduce the chances of catching the flu.

In San Francisco, it was legislatively mandated to wear face masks in public. A group called the "Anti-Mask League" opposed order and went maskless, saying it was their right to walk through the city without one.

“The Spanish flu in 1918 was a two or three day maximum incubation period,” said Mark Sorensen, Macon County historian. “What that meant was you couldn't have carried (the virus) very long before you came down with symptoms or died, thus a three-week quarantine in an area where they were not introducing new people could put the kibosh on the flu.”

Like the world has done during the COVID-19 outbreak, events were canceled and plans were scrapped for almost everything.

"Their world looks shockingly similar to what we're going through now," said Karen Robertson, a curator of manuscripts at the Ohio History Connection, a museum in Columbus, which had many cases. "As someone who is currently living in a pandemic, it kind of hits you. They were going through the same things we are."

A story in the Decatur Herald from September 1918 speaks of the “dear, dead days” before the epidemic when “plans were laid for club meetings and dinners when the trees first showed signs of turning.” Once the Spanish flu hit, most events were canceled. By October that year, schools and churches closed and public gatherings were prohibited.

One of the hardest-hit places, Sorensen said, was the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in the Chicago area.

“There were almost 900 cases in September and October at that one naval station,” Sorensen said.

Millikin University had a military program at the time, the Student Army Training Corps. The 400 young men who started classes in September in that organization were quarantined in their barracks for three weeks when the flu broke out. Millikin's sororities canceled Rush Week, and football games were canceled until November.

The last epidemic prior to the Spanish flu was in 1889, according to an Oct. 21 article in the Decatur Herald, and symptoms were very much like those described for COVID-19: fever and wracking cough. The disease was spread the same way, too: by droplets from an infected patient into the air. People were urged to avoid contact with people who were sick, sharing cups or towels, and to keep healthy through exercise and good nutrition to increase their resistance to germs.

The flu struck swiftly and could kill a sufferer within days. Victims' skin turned blue as their lungs filled with fluid, and in just one year, American life expectancy plummeted by seven years as a result of the high number of deaths, some 675,000 in the U.S. It was thought that soldiers returning from World War I carried the virus from Europe.

More U.S. soldiers died from the 1918 flu than were killed in battle during the war, it was estimated. Forty percent of the U.S. Navy was hit with the flu, while 36 percent of the Army became ill, and troops moving around the world in crowded ships and trains helped to spread the killer virus.

Schools reopened in November, but the population was cautioned that just because cases had decreased, the epidemic was not over and they should continue to take precautions.

By winter 1918, as people were learning more about the science of the microscopic virus, some had begun to question effectiveness of masks. The Florida Times Union ran an editorial saying it seemed there was “no more chance of shutting out influenza with mask than there would be of keeping a man in a cell with bars two miles apart.”

In the fall of 1919, doctors predicted another wave of “the dreaded, insidious Spanish influenza.”

Besides the high number of deaths, which left widowed parents and orphaned children behind, the flu caused some people to have permanently weakened systems, according to Dr. Otto Geier, secretary of the American Medical Association in 1919, who was quoted in an article in the Aug. 6, 1919 Decatur Herald. Some could no longer work and the weakened condition left them more vulnerable to a second wave.

“A lot of the people who ended up dying from pneumonia got sick from flu and then were recovering, but had so much damage that they were susceptible to pneumonia, which they couldn't cure (then),” Sorensen said. “And today, when they talk about current things, some people who get coronavirus also get a secondary bacterial infection. It's kind of a similar thing.”

The Tampa Bay Times and the Repository, of Canton, Ohio, contributed to this report.

Central Illinois responds to pandemic

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

