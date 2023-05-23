DECATUR — It sounds like the real estate bargain of the century: the iconic Powers-Jarvis Mansion in Decatur, which sold for more than $400,000 in 2005, is now listed for a song at just $130,000.

The devil of course, is in the detail.

The soaring circa 1909, three-story Greek revival-style home, sitting on a 1.3 acre corner lot at 357 W. Decatur St., is currently in foreclosure and for sale.

History of the Heartland, a group of Decatur activists dedicated to historic preservation, said the real estate professional involved told them the current tenant and former owner is refusing to leave.

So whoever buys the property buys it with the interior sight unseen and must make their own arrangements to evict the occupant.

The listing agent is named as Renee Sommer of County Line Realty; she didn’t immediately return a call from the Herald & Review. A check of the listing details on Zillow, however, confirms the $130,000 price tag. And it does point out that room sizes in the five bedroom, five bath, 7,700-square-feet interior (newspaper records say 9,400 square feet) are “estimated” and the place is being sold “AS IS and occupied.”

The house was bought at auction in 2005 for $400,000, plus a 5% buyer’s premium, to a person the Herald & Review identified as Anthony Garson. A check of legal records shows that a man named as “Anthony J. Grason” is the subject of a foreclosure action by U.S. Bank NA, as trustee, on behalf of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust.

“The principal balance due on the note, mortgage and modification agreement is $458,465.83…” according to the foreclosure complaint. “Amount of modified indebtedness: $467,245.12.”

Grason is also listed in legal documents as being locked in a legal battle with the city of Decatur after he filed a temporary restraining order seeking to stop the city from shutting off the mansion's water supply May 5.

“Plaintiff Grason contends there exist exceptional and emergency circumstances; such relief would preserve the status quo and avoid unnecessary hardship,” said the complaint filed by Grason, who is representing himself in the Macon County Circuit Court proceedings.

The Herald & Review called at the home Tuesday afternoon but received no answer at the weathered front door, which is missing its doorbell and knocker.

Bret Robertson, chairman of the History of the Heartland group, said it appears the mansion has deteriorated and is in rough shape. But he believes it could be brought back to the glittering magnificence of its past under the care of the right owner.

“That would be wonderful and that was our hope in drawing attention to it,” said Robertson.

“It would take a very special buyer, somebody who is going to have to put up with an uncertain process to be in possession of the house to begin with and, even after they buy it, there are great unknowns about the condition of it. So it will take somebody with deep pockets and a tolerance for risk and a passion for this type of Gilded Age mansion.”

That’s also the view of Decatur real estate expert Tom Nolan, managing broker with Nolan & Associates, who said the house was a gem and could shine again. “I think with the right owner, yes, it could return to its original grandeur very easily,” he added.

The house is certainly loaded with history. Built by business magnate Charles Powers, whose family was one of the biggest landowners in Macon County, it was designed to impress with its own ballroom.

Later it was owned by oil tycoon Vernon Jarvis and Hollywood star Nancy Walters, the sister of Jarvis’s wife, often stayed at the home. She visited there for an extended stay in 1961 after she finished shooting “Blue Hawaii” with Elvis Presley; it’s even rumored the King of Rock n’ Roll once came to visit her there.

Later years were less than kind: the house stood empty and forlorn by the end of the 1960s, was damaged by an arson fire in 1970 and even faced a threat to bulldoze it in the mid-1970s to clear the way for a housing complex for the elderly. The mansion was saved after a chorus of local protests and a planning dispute forced the developers to abandon the project.

The mansion’s luck got better in 1988 when the Bachrach family, who owned Decatur-based Bachrach Clothing Inc., bought and restored the home and used it as a training center for their business before it was sold at the 2005 auction.

