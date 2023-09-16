DECATUR — Augustus Eugene Staley lived a life worthy of a Hollywood movie, and now he’s got one.

“Fields of Gold” is a more than two-hour documentary that traces the life and growth cycle of Staley from barefoot farm boy planted in the rugged hills of North Carolina to his flowering as an industrial titan.

That titan would make Decatur his home and the homebase for the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co., a global center for the profitable nutritional treasures to be cooked and extracted from corn and soybeans along with a host of other agricultural products.

And today, while the Staley name is gone from the magnificent Art Deco white limestone-clad wedding cake of an office building built to enshrine the magnate's pride, the firm he founded now lives on as Primient, LLC.

The highlights reel of Staley’s life is already well known. A man with an eye that always seemed able to glimpse the future, he pioneered the development of Lake Decatur, needed as an essential boon to his company and, as it turned out, equally vital for the development of the whole city.

He cared about his workers, too, and looked after them and their welfare, even after they went home at the end of their shift. He cultivated a social club for employees that provided a wealth of cultural and sporting activities and one of the recreational seeds the great man planted — the Decatur Staleys football team — got transplanted to Chicago and blossomed into the Chicago Bears.

But yet there was so much more to Staley, the person behind the titan, and the movie strives to illuminate the character and will of this visionary businessman.

The production has been funded by the Staley family, who are shy about saying just how much, though it’s clear they’ve spared no expense. Los Angeles-based Pollack Films was recruited to do the work with former TV journalist Julie Staley, wife of Mark Staley, a Staley great-grandson, directing and co-producing while her husband was one of the executive producers.

Movie and Emmy-winning narration star Peter Coyote was hired to handle the story-telling (he’s been in movies ranging from "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" to "Erin Brockovich," and narrated 11 Ken Burns documentaries, from "The West" to "Prohibition" and "The Roosevelts: An Intimate History").

His voice blends with segments where actors portray Staley from young poor boy to prosperous ascent as a traveling corn starch salesman with a silver tongue and quicksilver brain.

No one is more familiar than Julie Staley with all the family stories and yet she still found much to surprise her. “I never knew the extent he traveled as a traveling salesman,” she said of the family patriarch, born in 1867.

“We have the facts to show he went as far west as Seattle, and this was before it (Washington) was even a state. He went everywhere and it seemed like he always felt like good fortune was around him. He kept four-leaf clovers in a notebook and we still have the notebook with the clovers.”

The movie sweetens the corn starch plot by talking to Decatur families and sources rich with the remembered history of working for Staley and his company. They of course recall the striving corporate winner but also the man who nursed his company through the Great Depression (he’d founded the firm in Decatur in 1909), reducing the hours worked to manage resources but not cutting workers’ pay.

In times of biting hardship he personally delivered food parcels to the needy and, try as hard as you might, it’s hard to imagine today’s captains of industry like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos hitting the mean streets to do something similar.

All of which gets to a central element of the film’s atmosphere, a profound sense of nostalgia for a time when corporate leaders lived where they built their empires, and were firmly embedded in their communities.

“Absolutely, there is nostalgia,” said Julie Staley. “The corporate world is so much different today.”

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe likes to think of Staley as a keystone in the industrial base that has made her city’s fortune over the long years. “Like In the shopping malls of the past you always needed to have those anchor stores,” she said.

“Mr. Staley was our anchor for manufacturing and, because of what he did, we ended up getting other big names here like Archer Daniels Midland. And if it hadn’t been for his vision, we would be a very different place today. I’m really anxious to see the movie, and I hope others who see it take away a great sense of pride in our history and our beginnings.”

The movie will have its Decatur premiere on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the downtown Lincoln Square Theater and LaVelle Hunt, theater president, is excited.

“We think this is incredible for the city of Decatur and it’s even more incredible for the Lincoln Square Theater,” said Hunt. “We’re absolutely honored to be selected by Pollack Films and the Staley family to premiere Fields of Gold.”

Where the movie goes after that isn’t so clear, yet, but it seems tailor made for a PBS channel and maybe that’s where it ends up.

Whatever its final destination, and wherever audiences get to watch it, Julie Staley hopes the lasting impression they take away is a glimpse of the Staley soul. To understand him as an entrepreneur who stood the test of time by investing in people as well as machinery, and whose chosen pallbearers at his death in 1940 included several of his employees.

“People are so very proud of the Staley company,” Staley said. “And we hope this film honors the people and their families who worked and contributed to its growth. The A.E. Staley story shows that you have to stay true to yourself and take care of the people around you, and then everything else just falls into place.”

'Fields of Gold' ticket information The premier of Fields of Gold will be Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Lincoln Square Theater. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the movie will show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Additional showings will be Sept. 18, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sept. 24. Ticket prices for the other showings outside of the premier are $12.

The showing on Monday, Sept. 18, is being sponsored by the Staley Credit Union and the ticket price drops to $7 for that night only.

For more details go to lincolnsquaretheater.com or call 217-454-4583.

