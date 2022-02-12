A presidential celebration: Sites to visit upon Abraham Lincoln's 213th birthday

200 N. Main St., Bloomington

While Abraham Lincoln did not enter the doors of the 1904 McLean County Courthouse that now houses the McLean County Museum of History, he did try many cases in the courthouse that stood from 1836 to 1868 in the very same spot on North Main Street. Just outside the south entrance of the museum is a bronze statue of Lincoln sitting on a bench, and it’s a popular spot for selfies. Inside the museum, visitors will find plenty of Lincoln history and artifacts, including documents with his signature and a desk he used while working with brothers Kersey and Jesse Fell in downtown Bloomington.

1000 E. Monroe Drive, Bloomington

Lincoln made many visits to Bloomington as a lawyer on the eighth judicial circuit, and he often stayed with friend and mentor Judge David Davis at his Clover Lawn mansion. A new mansion was built on the property in 1872 and is open for tours.

ELSEWHERE IN BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

In downtown Bloomington, you can also see where Lincoln gave his famous “lost speech” condemning slavery, check out a statue depicting the friendship between Lincoln, Davis and Fell, and eat at a restaurant downstairs from a law office used by Lincoln. In Normal, visit the Illinois State University campus, which came to be with Lincoln’s legal assistance. Learn more about area Lincoln-related sites at www.visitbn.org.

402 S. Lincoln Highway, Lerna

Lincoln’s father and stepmother, Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln, lived on this Coles County homestead while Lincoln was a lawyer in Springfield. Today, visitors can see a reconstruction of the elder Lincolns’ cabin, visit their gravesites, explore the living history farm, and also visit the nearby home of Lincoln’s stepsister, Matilda Hall Moore. It was here that Lincoln made his last visit on Jan. 31, 1861, before heading for his presidency is Washington, D.C.

126 E. St., Charleston

The Lincoln-Douglas debates are famous even beyond Illinois, but there’s only one museum devoted to them. Stop at Charleston’s debate site and museum to revisit the events via film, audio, photos and artifacts.

ELSEWHERE IN COLES COUNTY

Go to www.charlestonillinois.org for details on more Lincoln-related sites, including the downtown square and the world’s tallest Lincoln statue.

5580 N. Fork Road, Decatur

Decatur was an important spot for Lincoln. It’s where his family first settled after moving from Indiana, where he did plenty of law work as an adult, and was nominated for the U.S. presidency in 1860. At the Macon County History Museum, you can see the only two matching chairs he owned and used in his Springfield law office, a plaster cast of his head and hands, and campaign items from his presidential nomination. On the outdoor grounds of the museum’s Prairie Village, you’ll also find a Lincoln-era reconstructed courthouse, log house, one-room school, smithy and print shop.

705 Spitler Park Drive, Mt. Zion

West of Decatur, this 162-acre state park along the Sangamon River covers the land that was Lincoln’s first Illinois home in 1830-31. The park is open May through November for hiking, canoeing, picnicking, fishing, bird watching and more.

ELSEWHERE IN DECATUR

Plaques, statues and other sites with a Lincoln connection abound in Decatur. Learn more at www.decaturcvb.com/abraham-lincoln.

1115 Nicholson Road, Lincoln

Lincoln College is the only college named for Lincoln during his lifetime, and today, it houses the Lincoln Heritage Museum with artifacts including an 1860 campaign poster, a lock of his hair, Mary Lincoln’s jewelry and Tad Lincoln’s rocking chair.

101 N. Chicago St., Lincoln

Lincoln is the first city named for Lincoln before his presidency, and the Logan County Tourism Bureau pays tribute to the man with a bronze statue of him christening the town with a watermelon in 1853. You can also visit the christening site itself and read more about this unusual historic event.

ELSEWHERE IN LOGAN COUNTY

Stop by the Postville Courthouse and Logan County Courthouse, the world’s largest covered wagon, complete with Abe Lincoln as driver, see property once owned by Lincoln, and more. Visit destinationlogancountyil.com.

212 N. 6th St., Springfield

This site, opened in 2005, tells the story of the 16th president through historic artifacts, interactive displays, holographic and special effects, and even a reproduction of the 1861-era White House. Mrs. Lincoln’s Attic is a kid-friendly space to explore a model of Lincoln’s home and try on clothes, do chores and play with toys typical of the 1800s. The museum also hosts special exhibits and events throughout the year, while the museum provides plenty of research opportunities.

413 S. 8th St., Springfield

Get a glimpse of how Lincoln lived day-to-day by visiting his Springfield home restored to its 1860 appearance. You can also explore the four-block neighborhood with plenty of other indoor and outdoor exhibits, including a former stop on the Underground Railroad

1500 Monument Ave., Springfield

Within Oak Ridge Cemetery is the final resting place of Lincoln along with his wife, Mary, and three of their four sons. (The oldest, Robert, is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.) The granite tomb was competed in 1874. At the entrance, you’ll found a bronze bust of Lincoln where visitors have made a tradition of rubbing his nose for good luck.

1 N. Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield

Lincoln spent a great deal of time at the Old State Capitol — trying hundreds of cases, borrowing books from the library, conversing with other lawyers and politicians, and uttering those famous words, “A house divided against itself cannot stand...” So it’s fitting that on May 3 and 4, 1865, it’s the capitol building where Lincoln’s body lay in state as 75,000 people paid their respects.

ELSEWHERE IN SPRINGFIELD

Springfield is the spot for all things Lincoln, so go to visitspringfieldillinois.com for even more things to see and do here.

Sources: Pantagraph archives, Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, lookingforlincoln.org

