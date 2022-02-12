 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORY

A presidential celebration: Sites to visit upon Abraham Lincoln's 213th birthday

The first part of the video drone series "Uniquely Illinois" looks at Abraham Lincoln's relationship to the land and people of the state.
082317-blm-spc-6route66

Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Kevin Wood, stops to admire the statue of the 16th president outside the McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington, during the Lincoln's Festival on Route 66 in July 2017.

MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY

200 N. Main St., Bloomington

www.mchistory.org

While Abraham Lincoln did not enter the doors of the 1904 McLean County Courthouse that now houses the McLean County Museum of History, he did try many cases in the courthouse that stood from 1836 to 1868 in the very same spot on North Main Street. Just outside the south entrance of the museum is a bronze statue of Lincoln sitting on a bench, and it’s a popular spot for selfies. Inside the museum, visitors will find plenty of Lincoln history and artifacts, including documents with his signature and a desk he used while working with brothers Kersey and Jesse Fell in downtown Bloomington.

David Davis Mansion (copy)

David Davis Mansion State Historic Site, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington, was the residence of Sen. David Davis from Illinois, who also served as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. 

DAVID DAVIS MANSION

1000 E. Monroe Drive, Bloomington

daviddavismansion.org

Lincoln made many visits to Bloomington as a lawyer on the eighth judicial circuit, and he often stayed with friend and mentor Judge David Davis at his Clover Lawn mansion. A new mansion was built on the property in 1872 and is open for tours.

ELSEWHERE IN BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

In downtown Bloomington, you can also see where Lincoln gave his famous “lost speech” condemning slavery, check out a statue depicting the friendship between Lincoln, Davis and Fell, and eat at a restaurant downstairs from a law office used by Lincoln. In Normal, visit the Illinois State University campus, which came to be with Lincoln’s legal assistance. Learn more about area Lincoln-related sites at www.visitbn.org.

Leading the Way - Lincoln Log Cabin 08/27/18 (4)

Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site south of Charleston is the location of many activities throughout the year.

LINCOLN LOG CABIN STATE HISTORIC SITE

402 S. Lincoln Highway, Lerna

www.lincolnlogcabin.org

Lincoln’s father and stepmother, Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln, lived on this Coles County homestead while Lincoln was a lawyer in Springfield. Today, visitors can see a reconstruction of the elder Lincolns’ cabin, visit their gravesites, explore the living history farm, and also visit the nearby home of Lincoln’s stepsister, Matilda Hall Moore. It was here that Lincoln made his last visit on Jan. 31, 1861, before heading for his presidency is Washington, D.C.

Lincoln-Douglas Debate Museum donation

The sculpture portraying the 1858 debate between Stephen Douglas and Abraham Lincoln is shown outside the Lincoln-Douglas Debate Museum in Charleston.

LINCOLN DOUGLAS DEBATE MUSEUM

126 E. St., Charleston

www.charlestonillinois.org/cprddebatemuseum

The Lincoln-Douglas debates are famous even beyond Illinois, but there’s only one museum devoted to them. Stop at Charleston’s debate site and museum to revisit the events via film, audio, photos and artifacts.

ELSEWHERE IN COLES COUNTY

Go to www.charlestonillinois.org for details on more Lincoln-related sites, including the downtown square and the world’s tallest Lincoln statue.

Macon County History Museum (copy)

Macon County History Museum and Prairie Village, Decatur. 

MACON COUNTY HISTORY MUSEUM

5580 N. Fork Road, Decatur

www.mchmdecatur.org

Decatur was an important spot for Lincoln. It’s where his family first settled after moving from Indiana, where he did plenty of law work as an adult, and was nominated for the U.S. presidency in 1860. At the Macon County History Museum, you can see the only two matching chairs he owned and used in his Springfield law office, a plaster cast of his head and hands, and campaign items from his presidential nomination. On the outdoor grounds of the museum’s Prairie Village, you’ll also find a Lincoln-era reconstructed courthouse, log house, one-room school, smithy and print shop.

Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park

Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park is the location of the first Lincoln family settlement in Illinois, when the future president was 21. Later, his first involvement in politics was in Decatur. 

LINCOLN TRAIL HOMESTEAD STATE PARK & MEMORIAL

705 Spitler Park Drive, Mt. Zion

www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/LincolnTrailHomestead.aspx

West of Decatur, this 162-acre state park along the Sangamon River covers the land that was Lincoln’s first Illinois home in 1830-31. The park is open May through November for hiking, canoeing, picnicking, fishing, bird watching and more. 

ELSEWHERE IN DECATUR

Plaques, statues and other sites with a Lincoln connection abound in Decatur. Learn more at www.decaturcvb.com/abraham-lincoln.

050120-blm-loc-1lincolncollege

A statue of "pre-beard" Abraham Lincoln welcomes people to the Lincoln Heritage Museum on the campus of Lincoln College in Lincoln. 

LINCOLN HERITAGE MUSEUM

1115 Nicholson Road, Lincoln

museum.lincolncollege.edu

Lincoln College is the only college named for Lincoln during his lifetime, and today, it houses the Lincoln Heritage Museum with artifacts including an 1860 campaign poster, a lock of his hair, Mary Lincoln’s jewelry and Tad Lincoln’s rocking chair.

Watermelon Statue

Abraham Lincoln’s christening of the town of Lincoln with melon juice was commemorated with a statue in 1964 and is located at 101 N. Chicago St. near downtown Lincoln. 

LOGAN COUNTY TOURISM BUREAU

101 N. Chicago St., Lincoln

Lincoln is the first city named for Lincoln before his presidency, and the Logan County Tourism Bureau pays tribute to the man with a bronze statue of him christening the town with a watermelon in 1853. You can also visit the christening site itself and read more about this unusual historic event.

ELSEWHERE IN LOGAN COUNTY

Stop by the Postville Courthouse and Logan County Courthouse, the world’s largest covered wagon, complete with Abe Lincoln as driver, see property once owned by Lincoln, and more. Visit destinationlogancountyil.com.

111818-blm-lif-abrahamlincoln

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum is at 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield. 

ABRAHAM LINCOLN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY & MUSEUM

212 N. 6th St., Springfield

presidentlincoln.illinois.gov

This site, opened in 2005, tells the story of the 16th president through historic artifacts, interactive displays, holographic and special effects, and even a reproduction of the 1861-era White House. Mrs. Lincoln’s Attic is a kid-friendly space to explore a model of Lincoln’s home and try on clothes, do chores and play with toys typical of the 1800s. The museum also hosts special exhibits and events throughout the year, while the museum provides plenty of research opportunities.

Lincoln Home

In this undated file photo, a National Park Service ranger leads a tour group at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site Springfield.

LINCOLN HOME NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE

413 S. 8th St., Springfield

www.nps.gov/liho/index.htm

Get a glimpse of how Lincoln lived day-to-day by visiting his Springfield home restored to its 1860 appearance. You can also explore the four-block neighborhood with plenty of other indoor and outdoor exhibits, including a former stop on the Underground Railroad

Lincoln Tomb State Historic Site

Following Abraham Lincoln's death, his friends in Illinois sought to bury him in Springfield. Today, Lincoln's tomb attracts visitors from all over the country.

LINCOLN TOMB

1500 Monument Ave., Springfield

lincolntomb.org

Within Oak Ridge Cemetery is the final resting place of Lincoln along with his wife, Mary, and three of their four sons. (The oldest, Robert, is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.) The granite tomb was competed in 1874. At the entrance, you’ll found a bronze bust of Lincoln where visitors have made a tradition of rubbing his nose for good luck.

Old State Capitol State Historic Site

The 1837 Old State Capitol in Springfield is where Lincoln delivered his "House Divided" speech and where he lay in state before his burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery.

OLD STATE CAPITOL

1 N. Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield

www2.illinois.gov/dnrhistoric/Experience/Sites/Central/pages/old-capitol.aspx

Lincoln spent a great deal of time at the Old State Capitol — trying hundreds of cases, borrowing books from the library, conversing with other lawyers and politicians, and uttering those famous words, “A house divided against itself cannot stand...” So it’s fitting that on May 3 and 4, 1865, it’s the capitol building where Lincoln’s body lay in state as 75,000 people paid their respects.

ELSEWHERE IN SPRINGFIELD

Springfield is the spot for all things Lincoln, so go to visitspringfieldillinois.com for even more things to see and do here.

Sources: Pantagraph archives, Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, lookingforlincoln.org

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

