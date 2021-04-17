After 1996 tornado, Herald & Review newsroom sprang into action

Editor's note: This story is part of a larger project looking back at the 25th anniversary of the "two nights of fury," when back-to-back tornadoes struck the Decatur area. Click here for more coverage, including photos and video footage from April 1996.
Kathy Brown Wiseley was a sports clerk at the Herald & Review and remembers taking cover with other employees in the men's restroom when the sirens sounded.
“As soon as it was over, it was like a well-oiled machine took over,” she said. “Everyone was suddenly in the newsroom. I was asked to start taking copy off the scanner.
At one point, I heard the dispatcher direct them to an address that she said was Jasper Mobile Home Park. But I'm from Decatur and knew the street name she was giving was in the Wilder Haven Mobile Home Park.
Our reporter got there before the police. I also knew a back way into the area of Home Park that was hit and was able to give directions to reporters heading out. While this was going on, we were also fielding lots of calls from the public, wanting to know what was going on.
"By now, it was after dark and no electricity on in the city. It was pitch black in town. And on a personal note, many of us working were worried about our own loved ones."
PHOTOS: Remembering the double tornadoes that struck Decatur in 1996
Ravina Park Road
Flipped vehicle
Inmates
Dave Yochum
Carolyn Hott
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter