As tornado approaches Decatur, family speeds away to safety

Editor's note: This story is part of a larger project looking back at the 25th anniversary of the "two nights of fury," when back-to-back tornadoes struck the Decatur area. Click here for more coverage, including photos and video footage from April 1996.
“It was my husband’s birthday and we were out to dinner at the old Chinese restaurant in South Shores,” said Rexlyn Nicole. “It was getting really dark and stormy out, so when we left the restaurant, we headed to Mount Zion to look at a house, and after driving by the house, we stopped at Hardee’s on (Illinois) 121 and (U.S.) 36. My husband ran in and my girls and I were sitting in the car. My daughter says, 'Mom, is that a tornado?' and I looked up, and we saw it heading for the airport.”
Nicole was worried about being in the car, she said, so she took her children toward the restaurant, thinking it was a concrete-block building and would be safe.
“As we were running across the parking lot, my youngest daughter began to get pulled up off the ground while holding my hand, so I stopped and grabbed her up, and my husband came running out of the building at the same time and said, 'Run to the car. We’ll head out away from this,'” she said.
The next day, the family went to check on friends in the area.
“Their front and back lawn was coated in the tiniest bits of glass like sequins everywhere,” Nicole said. “Their roof had been lifted and set back down again and their patio doors were burst.
"The glass from their house and neighboring houses was embedded in their walls and ceiling and closets and her grand piano. But this was nowhere near the devastation that many of their neighbors went through, as many of them lost everything.”
PHOTOS: Remembering the double tornadoes that struck Decatur in 1996
Ravina Park Road
Flipped vehicle
Inmates
Dave Yochum
Carolyn Hott
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Decatur tornadoes aftermath
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter