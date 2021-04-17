As tornado approaches Decatur, family speeds away to safety

Editor's note: This story is part of a larger project looking back at the 25th anniversary of the "two nights of fury," when back-to-back tornadoes struck the Decatur area. Click here for more coverage, including photos and video footage from April 1996.

“It was my husband’s birthday and we were out to dinner at the old Chinese restaurant in South Shores,” said Rexlyn Nicole. “It was getting really dark and stormy out, so when we left the restaurant, we headed to Mount Zion to look at a house, and after driving by the house, we stopped at Hardee’s on (Illinois) 121 and (U.S.) 36. My husband ran in and my girls and I were sitting in the car. My daughter says, 'Mom, is that a tornado?' and I looked up, and we saw it heading for the airport.”

Nicole was worried about being in the car, she said, so she took her children toward the restaurant, thinking it was a concrete-block building and would be safe.