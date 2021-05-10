Behold the Decatur cheese toastie

Oh sure, there are "grilled cheeses" and "paninis," but in these parts such sandwiches have a different name – the "cheese toastie."
They are modest affairs, really. No frills.
Two bread slices.
Some butter.
Cheese.
Heat.
Flip.
There’s a reason the cheese toastie is probably one of the first meals we made growing up. It’s pretty hard to mess up.
The best ones are gooey and delectably rich – a classic comfort food heavy on the umami flavor profiles of youngster lunch and college late-night snacks.
Tomato soup is a preferred companion. Dipping is ideal.
Behold the cheese toastie.
Chicago has its Italian beef and deep dish pizza. St. Louis has toasted ravioli and thin-crust pizza. Philadelphia has cheese steaks. We have the cheese toastie.
It’s not clear how it got that name of uniquely Central Illinois nomenclature.
Don’t ask for a cheese toastie in Scranton or Des Moines. Your odds are slim of getting that order right. You may just get some cheese and toast.
April is National Grilled Cheese Month, but according to our research, there is no National Cheese Toastie Month. That’s because we all know there’s never a bad day for a cheese toastie.
Who’s hungry?
ccoates@herald-review.com|(217) 421-8905