Behold the Decatur cheese toastie

Oh sure, there are "grilled cheeses" and "paninis," but in these parts such sandwiches have a different name – the "cheese toastie."

Two bread slices.

Some butter.

Cheese.

Heat.

Flip.

There’s a reason the cheese toastie is probably one of the first meals we made growing up. It’s pretty hard to mess up.

The best ones are gooey and delectably rich – a classic comfort food heavy on the umami flavor profiles of youngster lunch and college late-night snacks.

Tomato soup is a preferred companion. Dipping is ideal.

Behold the cheese toastie.

Chicago has its Italian beef and deep dish pizza. St. Louis has toasted ravioli and thin-crust pizza. Philadelphia has cheese steaks. We have the cheese toastie.