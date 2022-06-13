Boy Scouts to hold flag retirement ceremony

MOUNT ZION — Boy Scouts will hold a flag retirement ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, for Flag Day at the Mount Zion Lions Club Park Pavilion in Mount Zion.

Boy Scout Troop 43 and Cub Scout Pack 43 of Mount Zion, Venturing Crew 343 and Boy Scout Troop 202 of Decatur, with American Legion Post 475 of Dalton City will participate.

The one-hour ceremony, as indicated by the United States Flag Code, includes musical tributes, readings about the flag and silences. Though the ceremony is formal, people are encouraged to dress casually. Afterward, cake and cold beverages will be provided. Last year, the Scouts retired 1,000 worn-out flags, and those attending may bring their own worn flags to be retired.

Flag Day is also the 247th birthday of the United States Army. President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 to be Flag Day on May 30, 1916 because June 14, 1777 is the day the Stars and Stripes was adopted as the official flag of the United States.

In addition to the flag retirement, active duty and veterans of the armed forces will be recognized and receive commemorative pins.

The park is on the south side of West Main Street in Mount Zion, between Baltimore and Traughber roads. If you come down Baltimore turn right on West Main, then turn left on Traughber Road. It will be lined with U.S. flags on each telephone post.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

