Brick streets paved with promise in Decatur

Brick streets can be found in many Decatur neighborhoods, a yesteryear sense of permanence in a growing prairie city.

Decatur has 22 lane miles of brick streets, as compared to 793 lane miles of concrete and asphalt streets. Some are nearly 100 years old.

Seeking to add beauty and slow down drivers between downtown and Millikin University, the city launched a brick paving project in 2006 along that section of West Main Street.

Resurfaced with interlocking brick pavers rather than individual bricks, it gave the road the look of the original brick streets that had replaced the prairie mud early visitors such as Abraham Lincoln would have been familiar with. Traveling the street today takes one past quaint shops, small businesses and historic, often regal, residences.

Well-traveled streets of the city's early years would have been paved with bricks as prosperity demanded a more solid means of delivering people and commerce across the urban thoroughfares traveled on dirt lanes.