Civic Center arena a hub for hockey, recreation

On Dec. 20, 1976, the Decatur City Council entered into an agreement with the Decatur Civic Center Board, with the city agreeing to provide $2.8 million toward an $11.4 million civic center (it eventually cost $13.5 million). That civic center would include an arena with an ice skating rink providing the biggest streak of revenue. It opened on Nov. 15, 1980.

The arena ice rink was an immediate boon for youth hockey in Decatur, particularly the Decatur Youth Hockey Association. The DYHA was in its 10th year and using a quickly fading Fairview Park rink. The new civic center arena gave the program room to grow, and it did.

Decatur Youth Hockey now has years with more than 200 players in nine age groups wearing the Decatur Flames jersey. In 2015, the DYHA led a campaign that swept Decatur and earned the Decatur Civic Center $75,000 in upgrades for finishing second in the Kraft Hockeyville USA contest.

The rink is also home to the Decatur Blaze, a Premier-level team in the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL). Their season begins Oct. 12.