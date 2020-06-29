Coalition forming with goal of preserving Macon County's history

DECATUR — A new coalition, with the primary mission of preserving historic structures throughout Macon County, is being formed and seeking members.
The History of the Heartland committee and the Save the Pump House not-for-profit organization are spearheading the effort. They are seeking groups, individuals and organizations that are interested in Macon County historic preservation and beautification to take part.
“Our goal is to bring together a consortium that will be able to cross reference efforts and encourage groups to reach out to other organizations for assistance with their specialties,” said board chairman Bret Robertson. “For example, we would like to see people working on preserving structures work with organizations such as SONA (Sustain Our Natural Areas), Master Gardeners or the Beautify Decatur Coalition for landscape ideas.”
According to organizers, the committee will be sponsoring numerous community events in the fall highlighting the need for historic preservation and the stories of the structures and the people of Macon County.
“We want to become a clearinghouse of preservation information to assist with future community efforts,” said committee member Ayn Owens. “Our vision includes community awareness and engagement to assist in preserving our rich history. We are excited at the prospect of putting preservation efforts in the community spotlight.”
Macon County residents are encouraged to take a short survey seeking opinions about neighborhoods, businesses, arts, schools, history and other features associated with the city’s past.
Results will be continually updated and shared with city officials and any interested organization. The survey can be found on the Save The Pump House Facebook page or email aynproductions@yahoo.com.
