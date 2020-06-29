Coalition forming with goal of preserving Macon County's history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A new coalition, with the primary mission of preserving historic structures throughout Macon County, is being formed and seeking members.

The History of the Heartland committee and the Save the Pump House not-for-profit organization are spearheading the effort. They are seeking groups, individuals and organizations that are interested in Macon County historic preservation and beautification to take part.

“Our goal is to bring together a consortium that will be able to cross reference efforts and encourage groups to reach out to other organizations for assistance with their specialties,” said board chairman Bret Robertson. “For example, we would like to see people working on preserving structures work with organizations such as SONA (Sustain Our Natural Areas), Master Gardeners or the Beautify Decatur Coalition for landscape ideas.”