Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11 set for Sept. 13

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — "Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11" will be a Facebook Live caravan to recognize the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11.

The event will be Sunday, Sept. 13, with the theme of "Honor our Heroes." Broadcasters Jeff Daly and Brett Zerfowski will read details of each entry and the first 85 vehicles will receive a free magnetic dash plaque.

"Cruise 11" was created in memory of Pvt. John Gifford. Gifford worked at Archer Daniels Midland when 9/11 took place and quit his job and joined the Marines. He was the first Illinois casualty in Operation Iraqi Freedom, when he was killed in action on March 23, 2003, at age 30.

This year the event is called "2020 Cruise 11 Classic Caravan." Vehicles of any type and year are encouraged to participate.

Entries should meet at the former O’Charley's, 927 South U.S. 51, in Forsyth at 12:30 p.m. There is no entry fee, but donations will go toward a new MacArthur High School scholarship fund set up to honor graduate Doug Hagen, a Vietnam veteran who was killed in action and posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Registration is not necessary. Call (217) 791-1385. Donations should be made out to DPS Foundation, with "Hagen Fund" in the memo line.