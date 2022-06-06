D-Day in the Herald & Review archives: 'Our thoughts, our hopes, our prayers'

Editor's note: The following full-page advertisement appeared in the June 6, 1944, edition of The Decatur Daily Review. A note said the text was placed by Linn and Scruggs in place of the retailer's usual commercial ad. While the author is unclear, the text speaks to the community's mood as nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations landed in Normandy on that date, an invasion widely known as D-Day.

This is it! This is "D-Day," the beginning of an offensive to end this war. All the resources of America have been concentrated for two years in the preparation. The wealth, the inventive genius, the skill of labor, the many sacrifices of our nation have gone into the loading of a great gun. Today the trigger is pressed and we wait to see the result.

This is a day for history. Generations unborn will read of it as we have read of the Spanish Armada, of Yorktown, of Waterloo. This is one of those critical moments that may determine the course of the world for generations, perhaps centuries.

Not a turning point for America alone. All the civilized world has been waiting for, hoping for, or dreading the news that has just come. Millions of people oppressed and enslaved look to this day as the beginning of their liberation. Poles, Norwegians, Danes, Dutch, Belgians, French, Greeks, Czechs, Italians and many others now feel the surge of hope. For all of them, today is destined to stand as a new Fourth of July, a new Bastille day, the rebirth of liberty.

China's millions, suffering horribly through five years of war, will hear and take hope that their deliverance is nearer. Russians, who have poured out their blood and national wealth, will take new hope. We, who wanted no war and want nothing out of war except a secure peace, count from today the mustering of our full strength; the beginning of a victorious march to end the war and the rule of dictators.

This is the test that will demonstrate the power and the character of America. We are throwing into it all our young manhood and we have armed them with all the resources of a great continent.

It is impossible to exaggerate the importance of these hours. This is for keeps. This is the decisive moment in which we stake all that we are and all that we hope to be. Now or never it is to be decided if America is to remain free, if the world is to be free.

We have confidence that our young men, reared in a tradition of freedom and encouraged to think for themselves, will prove superior to the regimented youth of the Hitler system. We believe confidently that this invasion will succeed, that our forces once firmly planted on the Continent will advance swiftly toward a certain victory.

Today the supreme test has come. This is the greatest battle in all the long history of the world. The mobilized power of entire continents has been concentrated for one gigantic blow. We have done all that we can do in the preparation. Now, at home, we can only wait for news of the outcome … wait and carry on our own appointed tasks to keep the men at the front supplied.

We can carry on here, safe in our work and living, because our fighting men value their country more than their own lives. Many of them will die today and in the days just ahead; we cannot put that out of our thoughts. Happily, most of them will live to return to us, just as men have been going to war and returning from wars since the beginning of history. Both living and dead will have known, in the hour of their trial, that what they do today may give security and opportunity for generations of Americans in years to come.

We cannot be with them in this hour when they are pouring out "their all," but we can think of nothing else. Personal gain or loss seems a small thing today and most of our own tasks unimportant. Our thoughts are not upon buying or selling, but we must carry on in our jobs because that is the only useful thing we can do.

Our thoughts are all with them. Our own boys, the neighbor boys, the young men who worked with us, the lads we watched as they were growing up so little while ago. With them and with two million young Americans who have a part in this historic drive for Victory go our thoughts, our hopes, and our prayers. Yes, and our faith, for we cannot believe that Providence intends that an evil, ruthless, materialistic tyranny shall rule the world.

"The conquer we must, when our cause it is just.

And this be our motto: 'In God is our trust.'"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0