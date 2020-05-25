You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur families find ways to honor those who served, despite Memorial Day cancellations
0 comments
featured
HONORING THOSE WHO SERVED
KEEPING RESPECT ALIVE

Decatur families find ways to honor those who served, despite Memorial Day cancellations

DOMINANT

David Richardson and his 2-year-old son, Ian, check out a various graves of family members on Memorial day at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Linda Richardson visits Graceland Cemetery on Memorial Day every year to honor her husband Michael, a veteran who died in 2013, and her father Aubrey Evans, who died in 1995.

“We put out some flowers and a flag,” she said. “We always come out here on the holiday.”

The visit is a family tradition. Linda Richardson’s sons, David and Scott, join her each year. “This is important to come out here and support the family,” David Richardson said. “We spend time together.”

“And our dad was a veteran,” Scott Richardson said.

SECONDARY

Family service adviser Heather Johnson hands a flag to a visitor on Memorial Day at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur.

The Richardsons were among many Decatur-area families who found ways to show respect to the fallen on Memorial Day despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order and gathering restrictions that forced cancellation of many traditional events, including the long-running ceremony in Fairview Park. 

Visiting the cemetery wasn't the only tradition the Richardsons preserved: “We’re still going to cook out,” Linda Richardson said.

Melissa Stanley, sales manager for Graceland-Fairlawn and Moran & Goebel Funeral Homes, greeted visitors as they entered Graceland Cemetery on Monday. Stanley and a few other staff members handed out small flags and information as cars entered the flag-lined entrance.

Graceland Fairlawn 4 05.25.20.JPG

Rick, left, and his wife Sharron Thornton pay respects to veterans David and Vernon Neal on Memorial Day at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur. Both were visiting the marker for a friend, Cherri Neal Brown, who now lives in California.

“We are providing them with social distancing guidelines,” Stanley said. “And we are giving them a work order in case the grave needs any maintenance. This is a time that we can address any issues that families are having, because they are all here visiting.”

Visitors were also invited to attend pre-planning seminars. “Because of the social distancing guidelines, we’ve had to change a lot of the way we normally do everything,” Stanley said.

Although the state is still under a number of restrictions related to the pandemic, Stanley said she had greeted many visitors at the entrance of Graceland Cemetery.

“We’ve had a steady stream of traffic all day,” she said.

Graceland Fairlawn 5 05.25.20.JPG

American flags wave in the breeze as visitors pay respects to veterans on Memorial day at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery in Decatur.

During past Memorial Days, the cemetery would be the site of the Avenue of Flags Memorial Ceremony held around Graceland Cemetery’s Korean War Memorial. Last year’s ceremony honored 134 local veterans, alive or deceased, with a burial-size flag.

Each American flag used to honor a military veteran measures 9½ feet wide and 5 feet tall and is erected with a copy of the veteran's dog tags. This year would have been the eighth year for the event. Although the ceremony did not take place, the veterans were still honored with the flags, which are placed along the paths near the Korean War Memorial. They will be removed Tuesday morning.

“We put that out every year,” Stanley said about the flag pathway. “Every flag has been dedicated by their family or close friends. A lot of people stop by just to take pictures of the flags themselves.”

Graceland Fairlawn 2 05.25.20.JPG

Rick Thornton clears off a marker to veterans David and Vernon Neal on Memorial Day at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur.

Throughout the weekend, Rick and Sharron Thornton had visited local cemeteries to place flowers at the graves of loved ones. They made a special stop at Graceland Cemetery on Monday to honor a couple of veterans who were not related to them. Their friend Cherri Neal Brown lives in California, but still wanted to show her love for her father and brother, both veterans.

“She didn’t have any family to come out here and decorate,” Rick Thornton said.

Brown’s father Vernon “Bob” Neal was a Pearl Harbor survivor. Her brother David Neal, a Vietnam War veteran, passed away in 1980.

The Thorntons wanted to show respect to the veterans as well as their friend. “That’s the least I could do for her,” Sharron Thornton said. “She’s done so much for me. She’s an artist and done many drawings and paintings for me.”

Concetta Guyse and other members of the Decatur Township Cemetery Board offered a carnation to each visitor of Greenwood Cemetery on Monday. The historic cemetery was a popular destination for Memorial Day.

“For the most part, they are visiting family,” Guyse said of the visitors. 

The greeters stressed social distancing guidelines before families entered the cemetery. “People are coming and they are wearing their masks,” Guyse said.

As a Decatur native, Guyse and her family make sure they visit the cemetery during special dates.

“For people from Decatur, this is what we do on Memorial Day,” she said.

Decatur Memorial Day over the years

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News