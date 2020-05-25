Decatur families find ways to honor those who served, despite Memorial Day cancellations

“We are providing them with social distancing guidelines,” Stanley said. “And we are giving them a work order in case the grave needs any maintenance. This is a time that we can address any issues that families are having, because they are all here visiting.”

Visitors were also invited to attend pre-planning seminars. “Because of the social distancing guidelines, we’ve had to change a lot of the way we normally do everything,” Stanley said.

Although the state is still under a number of restrictions related to the pandemic, Stanley said she had greeted many visitors at the entrance of Graceland Cemetery.

“We’ve had a steady stream of traffic all day,” she said.

During past Memorial Days, the cemetery would be the site of the Avenue of Flags Memorial Ceremony held around Graceland Cemetery’s Korean War Memorial. Last year’s ceremony honored 134 local veterans, alive or deceased, with a burial-size flag.