Decatur firefighters were 'all over the city' after 1996 tornadoes, deputy chief recalls

Editor's note: This story is part of a larger project looking back at the 25th anniversary of the "two nights of fury," when back-to-back tornadoes struck the Decatur area.

Deputy Chief Jim Ohl was a fairly new firefighter at Station 3 in April 1996.

“We were all over the city,” said Ohl, recalling the chaos that followed the first tornado on April 18. He was supposed to be off that night, but had traded so he could be off on Friday.

“It was quite a night,” Ohl said.

The firefighters were assisting in the affected neighborhoods, where buildings had been demolished, roofs were missing and power lines were downed.

Having started his career only 18 months earlier, Ohl considered himself a new firefighter. “I was doing what I was told by my captain,” he said.

One of his responsibilities included checking homes and buildings for victims.