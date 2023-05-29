Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — Those heroes now beyond the reach of time, unwearied by age or condemned by the passing years, were remembered Monday in solemn Decatur ceremonies honoring the cost of defending freedom and our way of life.

That cost was recalled by those lucky enough to survive and be left to grow old, and was counted to be very high: Retired U.S. Marine Col. Robert R. Tyler estimated the fatal casualties at 1.3 million from the Revolutionary War to the battles fought in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Tyler was guest speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony staged in the Fairview Park main pavilion by the Veterans Assistance Commission of Macon County.

His voice breaking with emotion at times, Tyler — who flew helicopters in Vietnam — recounted the terrible human toll exacted by battle.

He described writing letters home to the families of fallen soldiers and other emotionally-crushing duties: “One of the hardest things I did was to present a folded flag to the widow of a young captain who I had just promoted the month before,” he said, fighting back tears.

“So I know a little bit, just a little bit, about why we set today aside to remember those who have fallen…”

Among the large crowd that heard him was Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, who serves on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. She said saluting the past also means acknowledging the needs of those in uniform now who have sworn to protect and defend us.

“We must ensure these men and women have the resources and the support they need to fulfill their duty, return home safely and live a great life after serving on the front lines for our nation,” she said to applause.

Many of those at the Fairview Park ceremony immediately headed a short distance north afterwards to attend the Korean War Veterans Association 26th Annual Memorial Day Service hosted in Graceland Cemetery.

The old soldiers have faded away at such a rate that the Charles Parlier Chapter 24 of the KWVA has had to fade into history itself, with not enough active members left to keep it going.

“And out of some 144 in 1989 when our chapter started, we are down to 33 of us left,” said Orval Mechling, the 91-year-old retired Chapter 24 commander. “And the biggest share of those of us who are left are now in nursing homes and veterans’ homes.”

Honoring the past, however, and passing on the torch of memory from one generation to another, was exemplified by guest speaker David Miller, a 17-year-old Eagle Scout from Decatur. He said the future we enjoy must never forget the price paid in the past by those who gave all their tomorrows to preserve it.

“We must ensure their stories are passed down through generations, so the bravery and selflessness they displayed will continue to inspire future generations to stand up for the ideas and values that we hold dear,” he said.

The cemetery hosting Monday’s service is a place full of Memorial Day values, both uplifting and achingly tragic.

On the brighter side is the story of volunteers like Michael Tarczan, who helped stand guard over the long weekend to protect the cemetery’s Avenue of Flags display, which honors fallen veterans. A thief was apprehended last year trying to steal one of the flags and security was air-tight this year — and got noticed by an appreciative public.

“We had people coming out here bringing us McDonald’s meals and beverages and yesterday we had a guy bring us two extra large pizzas from Crawford’s Pizza & Pub,” said Tarczan.

“People were coming by asking us ‘What can we bring you, do you need anything?’ It was touching, it was real touching.”

A short distance away from where Tarczan stood talking near the Korean War Memorial, Decatur City Councilman Pat McDaniel had placed a little U.S. flag on the grave of 21-year-old World War II Army veteran J. Eugene Wetherell.

McDaniel, who attended both Monday’s Memorial Day Services, said he first noticed the grave because of the other graves stretched out in a line next to it: Wetherell, his father, mother, two brothers and a sister all have the same date of death: November 15, 1946.

McDaniel said he looked up the story and found out the family had come in their car to collect Wetherell after he got back to Decatur after having survived World War II. But the family didn’t live long to celebrate their reunion, and died when their car was hit by a locomotive on the way home.

“It’s just so really, really sad,” said McDaniel. “I often think about it.”

