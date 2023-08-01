DECATUR — The Hieronymus Mueller Museum is teaming up with the Decatur Public Library is celebrate the life of the Decatur entrepreneur on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The library is hosting a display from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring artifacts, photographs and activities related to the story of Hieronymus Mueller, his family and the non-profit organization Hieronymus Mueller Family Foundation.

Mueller was a German immigrant and entrepreneur during the 1800s.

Mueller invented water pressure regulators, the first sanitary drinking fountain, and a method to “hot tap” pressurized water and gas lines using a machine that remains the industry standard to this day with only slight modifications.

During the event, participants will be asked to provide feedback on the museum’s upcoming updates to the exhibit.

“You do not need to be familiar with the Hieronymus Mueller Museum or Mueller Company in order to provide feedback,” Museum Director Katherine Unruh said. “We want to create an exhibit that addresses what interests you most.”

There will be giveaways by the museum throughout the day as well.

