Decatur Martin Luther King Day luncheon and march canceled
MLK March 1 01.20.20.JPG

A crowd marches in the cold weather during the 2020 Freedom March honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Decatur. This year's march is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day luncheon and march have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The city of Decatur made the announcement on Thursday.

Decatur's annual tribute the legacy of King, organized by the Decatur Human Relations Commission, held its 33rd annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet last January. The holiday weekend culminates on the Monday with a march that ends at a local church and includes an inspirational message.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

