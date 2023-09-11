DECATUR — One of the most vivid memories the Rev. Rob Goodwin has of 9/11 is standing on Broadway in Times Square, with not a single car in sight, an experience he said was “eerie.”

“It seems like this is a day of remembrance for those who suffered and lost so much more than my experience that day,” Goodwin said during his speech at the Decatur 9/11 Memorial on Monday. “I hope that through this reliving of the experience I had, that it brings remembrance of what this day truly means and also that it focuses us on what's important. Because that day actually did that for me. That day changed my life and transformed my life to the point that I wouldn't be standing here as pastor if it wasn't for that day.”

The 9/11 Memorial, near the Beach House on the shores of Lake Decatur, contains a beam from the Twin Towers, a twisted and burned relic of the events of that day, with part of a file cabinet fused to it by the heat from the resulting fire. George Mueller Brewing Co., with Lauren Axe as the liaison, led the campaign to get the I-beam for Decatur's memorial, while Storm Edwards, who then worked for Cromwell Radio and is now a Realtor, led the fundraising efforts to get the memorial designed and built. The memorial was unveiled on Sept. 11, 2017.

There were only four beams in the building's center, said Scott House, a member of Ironworkers Local 46, who is the one chosen to cut the beam to fit inside the memorial. He did so by hand, not with machinery.

“The thought of cutting such an iconic piece of history such as this, it caused some apprehension,” House said during the memorial. “So much so that, if I understand it correctly, that the Port Authority of New Jersey (who donated the beam to Decatur) said it could be cut one time and one time only.”

“She,” as he referred to the beam, had only been cut twice before: once by the original fabricator and once by another ironworker to free the beam from the rubble in New York. Both of those times the beam was also cut by hand.

“It would have been disrespectful to send her to her final resting place cut by a machine,” House said.

Goodwin, now senior pastor at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, was working that day in what he once thought was his dream job: he was a senior vice president of an entertainment company in New York City, with an office on the 45th floor overlooking Central Park, supervising some 400 employees. It was everything he thought he'd ever wanted, he said, though even then he knew there was something missing in his life.

He was non-believer until the age of 23, but had come to faith and was, at the time, an elder in his church. During a meeting with the CEO that morning, an assistant came in to tell them that a plane had flown into the World Trade Center.

Planes, Goodwin said, never flew near the World Trade Center, which New Yorkers knew, so they knew it wasn't an accident. He called his wife in New Jersey, where his home was, and told her that his parents, who were scheduled to fly home that morning, should stay with her and not go to the airport. Though he didn't know what was going on, he knew something was very wrong.

Immediately after that call, communications were shut down in the city. The firm's employees gathered in a conference room to watch the news unfold on TV, and saw the second plane hit.

“People knew I was an elder at my church, and suddenly people were coming to me and asking me to pray with them and share Scripture with them and help them try to make sense of what was happening at this moment,” he said. It was a turning point for him.

Throughout the day, as his building was evacuated and the people he worked with started trying to figure out how to get home with subways, buses, ferries and taxis all halted, bridges closed, and no way to travel except by foot, he saw New Yorkers come together, helping one another.

“I saw God in action in ways I never thought he would be,” Goodwin said.

He and some work friends tried to cross at the George Washington Bridge, but a bomb threat caused the bridge to be closed, and finally in desperation, Goodwin stopped an SUV and asked for a ride from a stranger. He didn't get home until 11:30 that night.

Not long after, he quit his “dream” job and entered the seminary to become a pastor. He was ordained at the age of 43.

“It is in the name of Jesus that we find hope,” Goodwin said. “It is in Jesus Christ that the only hope we have is in Him. It is not in the things of this world and that (experience) is what showed it to me so well.”

Kim and Tom Riley of Decatur have attended the memorial event every year, they said, and with a son and grandson who served in the Marines, patriotism is important to them. Both remember the events of that day vividly.

“I was working in a factory in town when the planes hit,” Tom Riley said. “She was at home doing laundry.”

Both worry that younger generations won't understand how the events of that day affected the country and that eventually, people will forget, and they don't want that to happen.

“I personally think that every school in Decatur should come out here and see this,” Tom Riley said. “Every school should teach this, there there was a very bad, tragic thing that happened to our country, and to other countries. It wasn't just an attack on America. It was an attack on our way of life. They picked the World Trade Center because it was an economic powerhouse.”

