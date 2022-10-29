Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3

DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago.

“We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said.

The Wilson children’s father, the late David Wilson, was a Decatur firefighter who worked at the now retired station. The Wilsons and other firefighters' kids would often visit their parents at the station.

“I remember the Coke bottles being in glass bottles,” Wilson said. “You obviously don’t see them anymore.”

On Saturday, community members were invited to walk through the historic fire station one last time during the open house.

Firefighters moved to their new location around the corner on Fairview Plaza a year ago. Now, Businessman Mark Allen is in the process of purchasing the nearly 100-year-old building.

The location and aesthetics of the station were enticing, Mark Allen said. However, he will be changing several details.

“It will have a whole other footprint,” the owner said.

The lower level will be expanded 45 feet into the lot west of the building. Mark Allen, who owns Speed Lubes in Central Illinois, has an affection for cars: “I have a bunch of them,” he said. “And yet I can’t get to them.”

The buildings he owns are being used for construction materials and other business-related items, so he plans to store his vehicles in the old fire station.

Plans for the upper level will include three executive-level apartments. “Because who wouldn’t want to be right here by the park,” Mark Allen said.

The station was one of the older and smaller fire houses in Decatur before the city began building larger facilities a few years ago.

Sonya Evans, the Wilson children’s mother, understood why her husband had a close relationship with his co-workers at the fire station.

“It became a way of life,” she said about the small station. “This takes me back.”

As a child, Cassy Ndembe, the Wilson daughter, wanted to hang out with her brothers at the fire station.

“Growing up with brothers and a dad that I really admired, I liked being included and shown what he was doing,” she said.

Her final tour of the building brought back memories. “But it feels like a bit of a different lifetime,” Ndembe said.

Gabriel Kenney, 11, and his siblings, 6-year-old Joseph Kenney and 9-year-old Danica Kenney, brought their dad Michael Kenney and grandma Vickie Nelson to the station on Saturday to check out where their great-grandpa had worked.

“This looks old,” Gabriel said, standing in the second-floor bedroom area.

Benny Haws spent most of his career at the station until his retirement in 1980, according Nelson, his daughter. “It was small for all those men,” she said.

Michael Kenney was one of the family members who would visit his grandpa at the firehouse. “They always had the cabinets full of big candy bars,” he said. “It was fun.”

Another Mark Allen, a retired firefighter, displayed several pieces of fire memorabilia during Saturday’s event. He worked at the station in the past.

“I worked at all seven stations at one time or another,” he said. “But this house was always one of my favorites because it was so busy.”

The equipment and uniforms on display dated back nearly 60 years.

“They are well worn,” the retired firefighter said.

The location of the building, at the entrance to Fairview Park, was a central area for the city.

“You might have two or three fires a day,” said Deputy Chief Dan Kline, remembering his time at the station. “It was a very busy station.”

Several current firefighters stopped by the open house to reminisce.

“I spent a little more than 18 years here,” said Deputy Chief Jim Ohl.

The amount of work and the size of the building were what made the station a popular house for the firefighters.

“The crews all got along because it was a small place,” Ohl said. “There’s no place to hide here.”

One of the features that has since been removed included a button used to change the Fairview Park street signal to green for 45 seconds, allowing the trucks to pass through the intersection. “It would give the other three ways a red light,” Ohl said.

When they weren’t busy, firefighters would sit on the open porch watching the traffic and park visitors pass by.

“Some nights you might sit out here for a couple of hours, other nights you might sit here for two minutes,” Ohl said. “This was just a great little place.”