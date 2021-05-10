Decatur Staleys led to Chicago Bears

There’s no sign, no memorial, no indication whatsoever that the corner of Eldorado and 22nd Street is the real birthplace of the Chicago Bears.
Yet that’s where nearly 100 years ago Staley Field sat, a multi-purpose athletic facility that served as home to the A.E. Staley Co.’s athletic teams.
At the time, that meant baseball and, starting in 1919, it also meant football, as the company fielded a team to compete against other regional squads.
Peoria, Stonington, Champaign, Taylorville and Arcola were among the opponents the Decatur Staleys played in 1919. But the real fun didn’t start until a year later when company owner A.E. Staley, Sr., hired University of Illinois athlete George Halas to run the show.
According to a Herald & Review article 25 years ago, Halas was hired, “to play baseball during the summer, run the football team, be athletic director and spend the rest of the time learning how to make starch.”
Needless to say, there was very little time for making starch.
Halas could see that football might take off and have a broad appeal, so he was at Ralph Hay’s Hupmobile Showroom in Canton Ohio on Sept. 17, 1920 when the framework was put together for the American Professional Football Association, which in 1922 would become the National Football League.
After a 10-1-2 season in Decatur in 1920 (a crowd of 3,000 came to Staley Field to watch the Staleys defeat the Hammond Pros 28-7), Mr. Staley could see the future of the sport would quickly outgrow his vision for a company team.
So he gave Halas $5,000 and his blessing and sent him to Chicago with the agreement that the 1921 team would continue to use the Staley name.
Halas agreed, switching in 1922 to the new name, the Chicago Bears.
Nowadays there’s a sign on Rt. 51 near the entrance of Decatur that calls attention to the city being the original home of the Chicago Bears. But nowhere near the base of the William Sands Bridge – at the corner of Eldorado and 22nd – does it say this is where it all began.
This is where the Decatur Staleys began its transformation to become the Chicago Bears.