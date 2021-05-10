Decatur Staleys led to Chicago Bears

There’s no sign, no memorial, no indication whatsoever that the corner of Eldorado and 22nd Street is the real birthplace of the Chicago Bears.

Yet that’s where nearly 100 years ago Staley Field sat, a multi-purpose athletic facility that served as home to the A.E. Staley Co.’s athletic teams.

At the time, that meant baseball and, starting in 1919, it also meant football, as the company fielded a team to compete against other regional squads.

Peoria, Stonington, Champaign, Taylorville and Arcola were among the opponents the Decatur Staleys played in 1919. But the real fun didn’t start until a year later when company owner A.E. Staley, Sr., hired University of Illinois athlete George Halas to run the show.

According to a Herald & Review article 25 years ago, Halas was hired, “to play baseball during the summer, run the football team, be athletic director and spend the rest of the time learning how to make starch.”

Needless to say, there was very little time for making starch.