Decatur woman 'lost everything' in 1996 tornado

Editor's note: This story is part of a larger project looking back at the 25th anniversary of the "two nights of fury," when back-to-back tornadoes struck the Decatur area. Click here for more coverage, including photos and video footage from April 1996.

“Once you go through something like this, you never forget,” said Kelly Miller, whose home was leveled by the tornado that hit Macon County on April 19, 1996. The community was already recovering from a tornado that hit the south end of Decatur the night before.

Miller’s family sought shelter inside their home along Wyckles Road with Lonnie McVeigh, a storm spotter they didn’t know who, like them, was seeking a safe refuge from which to ride out the storm. McVeigh was injured when the chimney fell on him in the Millers' basement.

“(Our) house was completely lifted off its foundation,” Miller said. “We lost everything. I can recall it like it was yesterday. Our boys were 4 and 9 at the time.”