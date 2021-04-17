 Skip to main content
Decatur woman 'lost everything' in 1996 tornado
Kelly Miller, 1996

Kelly Miller holds a carton of eggs that emerged from the April 19, 1996 tornado unbroken despite the house they were in being destroyed.

Editor's note: This story is part of a larger project looking back at the 25th anniversary of the "two nights of fury," when back-to-back tornadoes struck the Decatur area. Click here for more coverage, including photos and video footage from April 1996.

“Once you go through something like this, you never forget,” said Kelly Miller, whose home was leveled by the tornado that hit Macon County on April 19, 1996. The community was already recovering from a tornado that hit the south end of Decatur the night before.

Miller’s family sought shelter inside their home along Wyckles Road with Lonnie McVeigh, a storm spotter they didn’t know who, like them, was seeking a safe refuge from which to ride out the storm. McVeigh was injured when the chimney fell on him in the Millers' basement.

What remained of the home of Kelly Miller along Wyckles Road after the April 19, 1996, tornado destroyed it.

“(Our) house was completely lifted off its foundation,” Miller said. “We lost everything. I can recall it like it was yesterday. Our boys were 4 and 9 at the time.”

The Millers rebuilt the house, which they had only purchased six months before, and still live there. The rebuilt home has a concrete storm shelter in the basement.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

