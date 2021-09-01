Decatur's 9/11 Memorial to mark 20th anniversary

DECATUR — A ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the 9/11 Memorial in Nelson Park.
The memorial is located on the lake shore near the Beach House restaurant.
People attending by boat are asked to fly American flags.
PHOTOS: Nelson Park 9/11 Memorial Dedication
