Decatur's 9/11 Memorial to mark 20th anniversary

The Nelson Park 9/11 memorial is illuminated as the sunsets during the dedication ceremony on Sept. 11.  

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — A ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the 9/11 Memorial in Nelson Park.

The memorial is located on the lake shore near the Beach House restaurant.

People attending by boat are asked to fly American flags.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

