Decatur's own Elam's Root Beer is back

DECATUR — Elam's Root Beer will return for a short time.

Del’s Popcorn Shop on Merchant Street has been working with the group History of the Heartland to bring back the iconic soft drink.

The soda was made in Decatur starting in 1953. The Elam's Silverfross Root Beer stand at 824 W. Eldorado St. was torn down in 1989.

For a $10 donation to History of the Heartland, customers will receive a coupon for a free half gallon of Elam’s Root Beer. Customers will be informed about next week's root beer distribution after they receive a coupon from the organization.

Coupons will be given to the first 75 people with a $10 donation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the IT Terminal Open House, 1065 N. Van Dyke St., Decatur.

