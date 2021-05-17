 Skip to main content
Decatur's own Elam's Root Beer is back
Decatur's own Elam's Root Beer is back

Elam’s

Edward and Geneva Whalen sold this root beer and custard stand at 824 W. Eldorado St. to Robert E. and Carlin H. Elam, who renamed it Elam's Root Beer, in 1954.

DECATUR — Elam's Root Beer will return for a short time.

Del’s Popcorn Shop on Merchant Street has been working with the group History of the Heartland to bring back the iconic soft drink.

The soda was made in Decatur starting in 1953. The Elam's Silverfross Root Beer stand at 824 W. Eldorado St. was torn down in 1989. 

For a $10 donation to History of the Heartland, customers will receive a coupon for a free half gallon of Elam’s Root Beer. Customers will be informed about next week's root beer distribution after they receive a coupon from the organization.

Coupons will be given to the first 75 people with a $10 donation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the IT Terminal Open House, 1065 N. Van Dyke St., Decatur.

Coupons will also be distributed from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Masonic Temple Open House, 224 W. William St., Decatur, and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the downtown historic walk at the Lincoln Theatre Open House at 141 N. Main St., Decatur.

The drink was also resurrected for the 2007 Decatur Celebration. 

Call 217-791-1385 for more information.

