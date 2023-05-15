DECATUR — Decatur’s history is coming back to life.

Historic Preservation Week will be celebrated with various activities beginning Saturday, May 20, and ending Friday, May 26.

Members of the nonprofit group History of the Heartland have partnered with businesses, churches, individuals and others in the community to plan the events.

Ayn Owens founded History of the Heartland in 2019. This year marks the fourth Historic Preservation Week.

“We’re like the cheerleaders for our historic gems in our city as well as historic preservation,” she said. “One of the things that has taken off more than we ever thought it would is the stories of the people.”

The historical venues want to reach young people and provide an appreciation for the city, Owens said. “It’s nice for children to come in with their families and they’re engrossed,” she said. “Not only in the stories, but they’re also engrossed in looking at the items that were in place 75 to 100 or 150 years ago.”

To celebrate the week, the organization commissioned an elongated coin commemorating the Staley Pump house and the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur. The first 20 attendees at various Historic Preservation Week events can receive a free coin. “With it comes a card that has the story of the pump house,” Owens said. “On the other side it has a little bit of the history of Lake Decatur.”

The week of events will begin with the Lincoln Road Ride, featuring Model A and Model T cars. Drivers will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in the South Shores Dairy Queen parking lot. The line of cars will stop by the Abraham Lincoln mural at the law office at 234 S. Franklin St., then on to the Texaco Station at 266 W. Main St.

“Anybody from the public that wants to follow us around can get their pictures taken,” Owens said. “They are some of the most knowledgeable people about Model T cars.”

The festivities will continue on Saturday with the History Showcase with various historic venues, open houses and events. Open houses will include the Culver House with a $10 donation, the Lincoln Theater, Millikin Homestead, Macon County History Museum, African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society Museum of Illinois, Hieronymus Mueller Museum, Staley Museum and Gov. Oglesby Mansion.

Churches are a part of Decatur’s history with information sometimes found in the stained glass windows and the details they hide. During the Stained Glass Stories tour, visitors can get a closer look at the artistic panes from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at four historic downtown churches. Participating churches include St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 407 E. Eldorado St., St. James Catholic Church at 742 E. Clay St., St. John's Episcopal Church at 130 W. Eldorado St., and First Presbyterian Church at 201 W. Prairie Ave.

This year is the second stained glass tour during Historic Preservation Week. Owens was asked to offer the event again, because the information and artistry kept visitors at the churches, preventing them seeing all of the venues. “A lot of people don’t realize the wonderful history,” she said. “Some of these churches are our oldest buildings in Decatur.”

Donna Dausman is one of the people who takes care of St. James Church. She can explain the details and features of the windows as well as the history. The stained glass was installed shortly after the church was built in 1911. “The firm that did this is from St. Louis and they also did the St. Louis Cathedral,” Dausman said.

The St. James windows, that reach three stories high, explain the life of Jesus Christ and the Beatitudes. Unlike several museums, the churches encourage picture-taking.

“It looks like a painting that a major artist did,” Dausman said. “Well, it was, but he was an artist in glass.”

Another history event will include a fireside chat featuring retired Decatur firefighters and several pieces of memorabilia. “People will hear stories from some of our amazing firefighters,” Owens said.

The event will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Doherty’s Pub and Pins, 242 E. William St.

Plans for next year are already in the works with a similar program and Decatur police officers.

“Our Decatur 1955” will be shown on the silver screen at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the Avon Theater, 426 N. Water St.

“It really is a snapshot of 1955, mostly in downtown Decatur,” Owens said. “You’ll see a lot of downtown businesses that maybe you’ve heard about. You’ll see people walking down the street. You’ll see old cars. You’ll see how people were dressed, most of them are in much more formal attire then what we would see today.”

On Thursday, May 25, visitors on the Millikin Place Walking Tour “Mansions of the Prairie“ will be greeted by actors as they approach the homes. The free event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. However, donations are accepted. Visitors will be able to view the exterior of the homes only.

Organizers for the week’s events have created several events designed to encourage questions and further discussions.

“People go hundreds of miles to go to art museums,” Dausman said. “We’ve got these treasures right here in Decatur.”

