DECATUR — Knocked down at an online auction for the second time in as many weeks, Decatur’s prestigious Powers-Jarvis mansion was bought Wednesday afternoon for a winning bid of $149,500.

That's less than half of what it sold for at auction June 7, when the winning bid had been $301,750. But the sale hadn't lasted long: the church group that bought it ran into a financing problem and backed out of the deal.

The identity of the new buyer wasn’t immediately known after the auction wrapped up at 1:40 p.m. The winning bid will be bumped up by a buyer’s premium fee of 5% and, to seal the transaction, an earnest money payment equivalent to 5% of the winning bid must be handed over within 24 hours. The new proud owner will then have a about a month to complete the transaction in the normal way of closing real estate deals.

Bidding for the massive 7,700-square-foot, 100-year-old home complete with its own ballroom had only reached $141,000 by 1:20 p.m.

In the next 14 minutes the bidding had jumped to $148,500 with a repeated wrinkle you don’t see on eBay auctions: as the clock on the ServiceLink Auction services site counted down to what was supposed to be the final 30 or so seconds, it would suddenly reset itself when a new bid came in.

This kept adding additional minutes to the auction deadline until the bidding finally stalled out at the $149,500 price by 1:36 p.m. and stayed there for what proved to be the final four minutes.

Buying the historic home, however, is just the start of what promises to prove an interesting journey for the new owners, whoever or whatever they are. Several members of the family who bought it at a regular auction for $400,000 in 2005 are still living there, even though the property was foreclosed on and is now owned by a bank.

Family members have launched a GoFundMe appeal to try and buy them a new home but, they say, until that happens they have nowhere to go and remain inside the mansion. Buyers in Wednesday’s auction had been warned there would be no access to the interior for inspections and taking possession of the place, which has been caught-up in several lawsuits and legal actions, would remain their problem.

Historic preservation activists welcomed news of the latest sale, and hoped that it marked a turning point in the fortunes of the mansion, which has visibly deteriorated over the years.

“That home has the history of being one of the most glamorous in Decatur,” said Ayn Owens, founder of the History of the Heartland, a group dedicated to preserving Decatur’s past.

“I often think when people drive by it was like seeing a touch of Hollywood. Restoring it is going to be a long and expensive journey for someone, but we would absolutely love to see it brought back.”

Bret Robertson, chairman of History of the Heartland, said the revival and restoration of the prestigious address would be a sign of hope and renewal for the historic neighborhood the home occupies on West Decatur Street.

And he also hoped it might open the eyes of the wider world to the reality of the Decatur real estate market.

“This (the Powers-Jarvis sale) could be an indicator that puts Decatur more on the map as a place where somebody can come and buy extraordinary properties at really attractive market values,” he added.

