Dove marks 50 years of meeting the needs of the Decatur community

DECATUR — Fifty years to the day of its founding, Dove Inc. kicked off its anniversary celebration Tuesday by reflecting on the past and announcing a new program.
The anniversary theme, “Needed Then, Vital Now” made sense to Teri Ducy, Dove’s domestic violence program director.
In the 1970s, when the domestic violence support movement began, shelters and other services weren’t available, said Ducy, who was among those who attended the news conference Tuesday.
“Today, we’ve got new laws, there’s coordinated community response teams, there’s nearly 60 domestic violence shelters across the state,” she said.
Ducy, who has been with the agency for nearly 30 years, said the current coronavirus-induced social distancing has caused additional stress for its clients.
Victims are stuck at home with their abusers, she said, and the resources for help are harder to reach. “Vital services were needed then,” Ducy said about the pre-coronavirus life. “But they’re really needed now.”
Executive Director Tamara Wilcox was joined by staff, board members and the community to recognize Dove’s achievements throughout the years. “We have always been so proud of the work that we do in this community,” she said. “And we’re even more proud of our history.”
Ray Batman was the first Dove director. The agency, which started on July 7, 1970, was made up of members from seven Disciples of Christ Churches. The goal was to meet unmet needs of the public. They were able to help others through donations, volunteers and prayers. Along with domestic violence programs, the agency has added programs for the homeless community, children and seniors.
During the press conference, Wilcox announced the beginning of the Senior Companion Program, in which seniors assist others in their homes.
Dove’s RSVP Program director, Charlie Gillespie, has begun organizing the program. She has reached out to senior volunteers on a fixed income. “We provide a stipend, a very small stipend.” she said. “It helps the volunteers and they help our home-bound seniors.”
The work will include providing companionship, respite and other services. “So that they can stay in their homes,” Gillespie said about the home-bound seniors. “With COVID, the isolation has increased a lot of our seniors.”
Darsonya Switzer, Dove’s Homeward Bound director, has witnessed the expanded need for her programs helping the homeless population. Homeward Bound began 25 years ago, according to Switzer. “We provide services and housing,” she said.
During the state’s shelter-in-place orders, the agency had to find other resources for those in need. “Dove stepped up to the plate as they have done over the past 50 years and made sure that those services and those individuals were provided the services that they needed,” Switzer said.
The agency had celebrations planned for the anniversary, including a large gathering at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The party has been moved to 2021. “But we haven’t set a date yet,” Wilcox said. “We’ll have some small celebrations.”
