Dove marks 50 years of meeting the needs of the Decatur community

Ray Batman was the first Dove director. The agency, which started on July 7, 1970, was made up of members from seven Disciples of Christ Churches. The goal was to meet unmet needs of the public. They were able to help others through donations, volunteers and prayers. Along with domestic violence programs, the agency has added programs for the homeless community, children and seniors.

During the press conference, Wilcox announced the beginning of the Senior Companion Program, in which seniors assist others in their homes.

Dove’s RSVP Program director, Charlie Gillespie, has begun organizing the program. She has reached out to senior volunteers on a fixed income. “We provide a stipend, a very small stipend.” she said. “It helps the volunteers and they help our home-bound seniors.”

The work will include providing companionship, respite and other services. “So that they can stay in their homes,” Gillespie said about the home-bound seniors. “With COVID, the isolation has increased a lot of our seniors.”

Darsonya Switzer, Dove’s Homeward Bound director, has witnessed the expanded need for her programs helping the homeless population. Homeward Bound began 25 years ago, according to Switzer. “We provide services and housing,” she said.