Earning the right: Looking back to the women's suffrage movement in Macon County

A few months later, “lady lawyer” Effie Henderson of Bloomington spoke in favor of equal suffrage to 200 people in the Decatur courthouse and, as was often the case, the reporter described the female speaker more than the message she delivered. “She is not over 30 years of age, is a good looking woman, and speaks with a soft gentle voice, quite unlike most of the women who make public addresses. She talks as though she knew what she was talking about.”

A year before, the Illinois legislature passed a bill that entitled women to vote at any election held to elect school officials. Since these elections were often held at the same time and place as elections for other offices, women by law had to use separate ballots and separate ballot boxes. In April 1892 women reportedly voted in school elections around the state, including Warrensburg and Harristown. On June 7 of that year one of three Decatur school board seats were up for election. On the morning of the election, Isabella (Mrs. Moses) Stafford agreed to run. Since the state had yet to adopt the Australian ballot system, each candidate handed out their own ballots. With just three minutes left before the one and only polling place closed, seven women reached the location and took Stafford ballots. Incumbent board member Mr. W.B. Chambers lost by five votes in the first Decatur election in which women could vote, and because separate ballot boxes were used, the local paper could report that 725 men had also voted for Stafford. Miss Sarah J. Montgomery was recognized as the first woman ever to vote in Decatur as first-time votes were also cast by several African-American women, octogenarian Sarah G. Wright and Margaret Roup, age 93.