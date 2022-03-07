Event to highlight Lincoln through the eyes of children

DECATUR — Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and the Macon County Conservation District invite the public to attend a presentation on Abraham Lincoln.
Lincoln historian Kim Bauer will be presenting "Through the Eyes of a Child: Remembering Abraham Lincoln" at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in the Madden Auditorium at the Decatur Public Library.
Bauer will share stories of Lincoln from children who came into contact with the president.
The event is free and requires no advance registration.