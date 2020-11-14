Food and friendship: Veterans honored with breakfast at Forsyth business

“The goal is to constantly help veterans,” Lore said. “Most of the time, the only people that help veterans are other veterans who have been there and done that.”

Veteran Service Officer and Air Force veteran Dan Benedict attended the event to provide advice and suggestions.

“There are a couple of people that want to see me who are having issues,” he said about veterans’ benefits.

“But the goal is to give them a free meal and let them know they are appreciated,” Lore said. “We’re glad a lot of Harley riders are veterans.”

According to Benedict, motorcycles became a popular mode of transportation because of World War II veterans. “When they came back they were looking for that thrill, that excitement,” he said. “A legend was born.”

Throughout the year, the Harley-Davidson business dedicates a wall to veterans. It is filled with signs, flags and photos of employees, families and community members who have served. Another opportunity for Coziahr to recognize veterans on Saturday was with an Illinois Remembers display.