Food and friendship: Veterans honored with breakfast at Forsyth business

FORSYTH — Veterans were able to celebrate the holiday one more day.
“Since Veterans Day was Wednesday, we wanted to do something special for the veterans in our community,” said Loren McGinnis, marketing manager for Coziahr. “They are very thankful.”
With that, the staff at Coziahr Harley-Davidson, located at 150 W. Marion Ave. in Forsyth, hosted a breakfast event Saturday morning for veterans and their families.
Although the invitation was for military veterans, all customers were offered a plate of biscuits and gravy. Commemorative patches were given to veterans. The patch lady, Suzanne Vincent, provided her services by sewing the patch on various pieces of clothing. The Harley-Davidson dealer also offered veterans discounts during the day that will continue throughout the month.
Casey Lore is an Army veteran as well as a Coziahr employee. His conversations on Saturday were not limited to motorcycles and military memories.
According to Lore, their customers range from Iraq and Afghanistan veterans to Desert Storm veterans to Vietnam and Korean War veterans. The discussions involved shared comradery and veterans assistance.
“The goal is to constantly help veterans,” Lore said. “Most of the time, the only people that help veterans are other veterans who have been there and done that.”
Veteran Service Officer and Air Force veteran Dan Benedict attended the event to provide advice and suggestions.
“There are a couple of people that want to see me who are having issues,” he said about veterans’ benefits.
“But the goal is to give them a free meal and let them know they are appreciated,” Lore said. “We’re glad a lot of Harley riders are veterans.”
According to Benedict, motorcycles became a popular mode of transportation because of World War II veterans. “When they came back they were looking for that thrill, that excitement,” he said. “A legend was born.”
Throughout the year, the Harley-Davidson business dedicates a wall to veterans. It is filled with signs, flags and photos of employees, families and community members who have served. Another opportunity for Coziahr to recognize veterans on Saturday was with an Illinois Remembers display.
An empty table was placed in the middle of the business to honor those that did not make it home. The classic black and white place setting displayed American and POW/MIA flags, flowers, and a listing of what each piece represented, such as a “slice of lemon on the bread plate is to remind us of the bitter fate of those captured and missing in a foreign land,” the round table is “to show our everlasting concern for our missing men,” and the chair “is empty, they are missing.”
“Everything has a specific meaning,” Lore said. “It’s truly to honor the guys that couldn’t make it home or are still missing or still in prison.”
Veterans Bill Barnes, 92, and Ken Stolley, 71, attended the event on Saturday. The two men admittedly visited the Harley-Davidson dealership for a free meal. “Any free meal, old people are game for,” Barnes said.
Many restaurants the men have visited in the past on Veterans Day were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. “Those places weren’t open,” Stolley said.
“We couldn’t eat in,” Barnes said.
They pent much of their time talking to other customers and employees about the past, including their time in the service.
Stolley said he once owned a motorcycle, but had to give it up.
“I got married,” he said.
