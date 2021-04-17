 Skip to main content
FULL COVERAGE: 25th anniversary of Macon County tornadoes
FULL COVERAGE: 25th anniversary of Macon County tornadoes

The April 19, 1996 tornado was one of dozens of tornadoes that cut across Illinois on a single day.

On April 18 and 19, 1996, Decatur found itself in the eye of a meteorological wonder — two consecutive days of tornadoes that wreaked havoc on the community, the county and region. 

Twenty-five years later, every resident still has their own story about those fearful moments — and how people came together to rebuild afterward. 

Check out all of our anniversary coverage, including video footage and photos from 1996 as well as stories from those who experienced the storms and their aftermath. 

Local journalists play an essential role in preserving memories that vital to a community's history. Reporters and photographers in 1996 worked hard not only to inform readers about the situation as it unfolded, but to capture witness accounts and jarring images that would allow us to remember and reflect a quarter of a century later.

Today, our journalists work just as hard not only to inform and entertain, but to tell the stories and chronicle the events that people will want to look back on 25 years from now. 

VIDEOS

Raw footage shows aftermath of 1996 tornadoes in Decatur

WCIA footage from 1996 tornado in Decatur

Sharon United Methodist Church congregants remember 1996 destruction

HSHS St. Mary’s emergency nurse recalls 1996 tornadoes

1996 news story on Decatur tornado recovery

PHOTOS

PHOTOS: Remembering the double tornadoes that struck Decatur in 1996

PHOTOS: How the April 19, 1996 tornado looked as it barreled toward Decatur

STORY

Watch now: Decatur remembers the back-to-back tornadoes of April 1996

Individual accounts

Decatur firefighters were 'all over the city' after 1996 tornadoes, deputy chief recalls

Decatur woman 'lost everything' in 1996 tornado

Watch now: How Sharon United Methodist Church rose from the rubble after 1996 tornado

Watch now: Symbol of Decatur woman's faith survived destructive tornado 

Watch now: ER nurse at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital recalls disaster response after 1996 tornadoes

After 1996 tornado, Herald & Review newsroom sprang into action

'It's like a bomb went off,' Decatur woman recalls of 1996 tornado

As tornado approaches Decatur, family speeds away to safety

'It's time to pray,' man thought as tornado neared his Decatur home

