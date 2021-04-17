FULL COVERAGE: 25th anniversary of Macon County tornadoes

On April 18 and 19, 1996, Decatur found itself in the eye of a meteorological wonder — two consecutive days of tornadoes that wreaked havoc on the community, the county and region.

Twenty-five years later, every resident still has their own story about those fearful moments — and how people came together to rebuild afterward.

Check out all of our anniversary coverage, including video footage and photos from 1996 as well as stories from those who experienced the storms and their aftermath.

Local journalists play an essential role in preserving memories that vital to a community's history. Reporters and photographers in 1996 worked hard not only to inform readers about the situation as it unfolded, but to capture witness accounts and jarring images that would allow us to remember and reflect a quarter of a century later.

Today, our journalists work just as hard not only to inform and entertain, but to tell the stories and chronicle the events that people will want to look back on 25 years from now.