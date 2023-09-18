DECATUR — For one full minute Monday afternoon, members of the
Stephen Decatur chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and others in the community rang bells to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
Marine veterans Gary Fyke and Jim Dick were among the nearly 20 community members who stood at the base of the Stephen Decatur statue in downtown Decatur to ring the handheld bells.
Virginia Rinehart rings bells with the Stephen Decatur Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution in Decatur on Monday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
“We should be doing it,” Fyke said. “A lot more people should be out here.”
The group said the activity was a simple way to commemorate the beginning of the country and its history.
“But if we’re not careful it’s going to be the end of our country,” Dick said.
The group included veterans, members of Sons of the American Revolution and members of the Decatur Genealogical Society.
The Stephen Decatur Chapters of the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution gather in front of the Stephen Decatur Monument to recognize the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution and Constitution Week in Decatur on Monday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
“We are just recognizing the constitution, and we want everyone else to be aware of our constitution,” said DAR publicist Paula Clark. “That just set everything on course for all our citizens.”
Larry Burgett, past president of the Stephen Decatur Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, rings a bell to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution in Decatur on Monday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
According to DAR history, the organization petitioned Congress in 1955 to adopt Sept. 17 through 23 as Constitution Week “to commemorate its history, importance, and bring attention to how it serves still today,” the organization stated. A year later, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued a proclamation establishing Constitution Week.
Similar to the Philadelphia church bells that rang when the U.S. Constitution was signed at 4 p.m. EST on Sept. 17, 1787, DAR and others gathered at locations for Bells Across America at the same time in 2023.
“Instead of gathering Sunday, we are gathering today,” Clark said about moving the celebration date.
“We are just wanting everyone to think of our Constitution all week; remember, educate and recognize.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983.
