History of the Heartland celebrates Historic Preservation Week

DECATUR — History of the Heartland is celebrating Historic Preservation Week through Saturday, May 21.

Upcoming events include:

• Baseball and Fans Field discussion, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Doherty's Pub and Pins, 242 E. William St. Former Chicago Cubs player Roe Skidmore and longtime Fans Field employee Don Umphreys will lead the discussion. History of the Heartland Chairman Bret Robertson will moderate question and answer discussion and Mark Allen will have a display of Decatur Commodore jerseys and memorabilia. There is no charge for admission and those attending may order food and drinks off Doherty's menu.

• The third annual Architecture Scavenger Hunt, through May 23, featuring architecture in the Levee District. Forms are available at Wabash Depot and other antique stores in that district. The event is free with prizes.

• The Oakdale Historic Homes Walking tour. Tours are self-guided. Participants can go to the event on the History of the Heartland Facebook page and use their phone to read the description and learn about historic former owners of each home.

• Showing of the film “PT 109,” 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Masonic Temple. Admission $5.

• The Lincoln Theatre will host an open house 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

• The Lincoln Road Ride is 8:15 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, beginning at the Mount Zion Road McDonald's. Stops include:

8:50 a.m. Depart for the Macon County History Museum and Prairie Village, 5580 North Fork Road

9:45 a.m. Depart to the Lincoln Mural, 234 S Franklin St., to line up on the street for photos

10:15 a.m. Depart for vintage Texaco Station, 266 W. Main St.

10:40 a.m. Depart for the Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine, for photos in front of the home with “Mr. and Mrs. Millikin.” Tour also available.

11:30 a.m. Depart for The Establishment, 259 N. Main St. for lunch on your own.

• History of the Heartland History Showcase, Saturday, May 21:

Macon County Museum & Prairie Village: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., donations

Culver House, 412 W. Prairie St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., $10

Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., donations

Staley Museum, 361 N. College St., 1 to 4 p.m., adults $3; 17 and under $1.

Call (217) 791-1385 or visit the History of the Heartland Facebook page.

