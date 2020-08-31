History of the Heartland scavenger hunt winners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — History of the Heartland conducted its first Architectural Scavenger Hunt during Historic Preservation Week in Decatur Aug. 9-15.

Contestants had to identify eight downtown Decatur architectural features. Local small businesses donated certificates and prizes. The grand prize package was valued at $150.

Dozens of people searched downtown for the answers and with the generosity of local small businesses, 10 winners were awarded prizes. The ten winners had all the correct answers. Grand prize winner was the team of Jill Davis and Susan Avery.

”It was awesome that the scavenger hunt forced us to look up and many people do not do that. You see some of the most beautiful architecture when you look up on the homes and the businesses,” Davis said.

The committee is currently reviewing locations and objects for the next scavenger hunt.

