EDITOR'S NOTE This is the first of many stories celebrating Lake Decatur that will appear in the Herald & Review over the coming months.

DECATUR — Augustus Eugene Staley, Decatur’s agribusiness pioneer, looked upstream a century ago and gambled that damming the future would unleash an economic tide capable of raising all boats.

And, as usual, he was right on the money.

The fruit of his vision — Lake Decatur — now drains from a massive 926-square-mile watershed and holds nearly 10 billion gallons of water. This potent high-water mark of one man’s vision will celebrate its centenary in July after 100 years of slaking the growing thirst of industrial and residential customers, just as Staley predicted it would.

As with many things Staley, it was all a case of enlightened self-interest. The man who started selling corn starch from the back of a wagon moved to Decatur in 1909 after investing in his own starch plant when rivals tried to squeeze him out of business. But the new plant soon had a thirst of some 10 million gallons of water a day and the city’s hard-pressed water supply from the Sangamon River struggled to keep up.

Staley went on to set up his own temporary dam while urging the city fathers to back a major dam project to create Lake Decatur. The businessman knew it would meet his growing needs and turned out to be correct in predicting it would meet the needs of others yet to arrive: two water treatment plants owned by the city of Decatur and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (which arrived in the city in 1939) now pull 34 million gallons of water out of the lake daily between them.

Not that it was easy to float a massive lake project back in the first decades of the 20th century. Landowners who would have to give up their property to the coming flood screamed about being robbed and forced to sell at a song. And the cost of creating the lake — more than $2 million in yesteryear dollars, about $35 million in today’s inflated currency — also caused much wringing of hands and gnashing of teeth.

In 1919 Staley told the City Council he wanted to expand by manufacturing glucose and that would pump his daily water demand from 10 million to 15 million gallons. His firm was already the city’s largest employer and Staley hinted darkly that not being able to drink his fill here might mean he had to go elsewhere, and drain away all those coveted jobs.

However, he added, “I don’t want to move from here. My home is here. My investments are here. My entire life’s interests are invested here,” he is quoted as saying in a history of the lake written in 1947.

The running tide

The city fathers saw which way the tide was running and took the hint. The result was the Decatur Water Supply Company, a private corporation, created to finance the biggest municipal water project in city history.

Work was underway by the early 1920s and the arrival of the finished lake was celebrated with four days of pageantry in 1923 in a spectacle that spared no expense.

Olympic five gold-medalist swimming sensation Johnny Weissmuller (who later answered Hollywood’s call of the jungle to play Tarzan in 12 movies) came to dip his sleek physique into the newly created waters. In fact, there were all kinds of celebratory swimming events as part of the hoopla as people soon woke up to the lake’s leisure as well as its practical advantages. Other fun stuff to mark that first birthday included dancing, fireworks and a rather romantic “Venetian Night Illuminated Boat Parade.”

Harder to imagine now was a series of theatrical performances in which the emotions surrounding the lake’s creation were actually acted out, believe it or not, in a “Pageant of the Waters.”

There were costumed characters who personified qualities like the Spirit of Decatur, ever pushing for the lake’s creation to the betterment of mankind, up against real bummers like the Spirit of Despair, who tried to sink the aspirations of the upstart city for daring to dream of creating its very own water reservoir.

“Ha, Ha, at last Decatur you’ll admit A mark is set against your forward striding; Too great the penalty to pay for greatness; Now here resolve, to keep your place — A little country town, ambitionless and smug, One of a thousand scattered through the state; Let others stronger have the leadership …”

But the noble Spirit of Decatur strode forth and found support from the dramatic entrance of Civic Spirit, who told that wet weekend Despair to basically go jump in the lake: “Away thou hag, make room for Effort and for Confidence,” she cried defiantly.

The official celebration program from 1923 is full of this dialogue, with other scenes portraying Staley and his encounters with the city to get the lake created. It looks like the great man was even set to play himself in one vignette, but apparently someone else had to take his place as Staley, already plagued with diabetes and other ills, was unable to go on stage.

The point being made, however, was clear: Staley had seen the future, and it was liquid. He had grasped what his own firm and the burgeoning city would need to chart a prosperous course ahead. And he had persuaded and sold the idea to enough enlightened souls to make it all happen.

Midas touch

Laura Jahr, the director of the Staley Museum in Decatur, described it as the great man’s talent for mixing a cocktail of perspicacity shot through with the Midas touch: Like his successful introduction of the soybean crop or promoting a football team that morphed into the Chicago Bears, Staley saw it first and then made it happen.

“He just was able to see farther down the road than other people,” said Jahr.

“And he was a great salesman.”

Julie Staley, president of the Staley Museum, calls Staley’s glimpses of the future his “sixth sense,” that ability to know where to go and how to get there. “If you research enough about him, you see it again and again,” she said.

“He really did have some kind of inner knowing or intuition or sixth sense that just told him what was going to be the best possible solution for the most people. He knew that the decisions he was making, the asks he reached out for, were going to be beneficial for him, the community, for everybody.”

Mark W. Sorensen, the official historian of Macon County, describes the whole effort to create the lake as simply “the most important civic project in the history of Decatur.” And he added: “Since the connecting of the two major railroads through the city in the 1850s, this lake has made a greater impact on the way of life in Decatur than any other project.”

Sorensen also said that, given today’s regulatory environment and spiraling costs, it's hard to imagine how long it would take a contemporary endeavor the size and scope of Lake Decatur to sail into reality, if it ever made it at all.

Keith Alexander, the city of Decatur’s current water production manager, tends to agree. He said it's hard to come up with planning efforts that go out beyond 25 years given the vicissitudes of climate change, shifting economics, regulations and a whole bunch of other variables outside of local control and reckoning.

“So we have to give credit to the community leaders of just over 100 years ago for having the foresight to build a reservoir of that size at that time, anticipating the future industrial and commercial and residential demand of water in our growing community,” he said.

“And their vision was carried out exactly according to their plans.”

So what does the rest of the future look like with a big lake continuing to run through it? Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the vast body of water will continue doing what it’s always done and acting as a reservoir of growth for the city.

“It really is one of our most valuable economic development tools,” she added.

“And it’s one of the things that Nicole Bateman (president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County) is able to use when she is trying to attract companies to town. All you have to do is look at the new growth now in the northeast part of the community and it’s amazing: but if we didn’t have that incredible lake, we wouldn't have any of that.”

Perhaps we should leave the last word to the conclusion of that Pageant of the Waters from 100 years ago:

“Two children, a boy and a girl, run onto the stage, look at the Spirit of the Waters and then the lake and clap their hands in joy. A group of children run in and go through a dance.

“At the conclusion of the dance the Spirit of Pageantry gestures and the entire company arises and slowly and in order marches from the stage, passing before the Spirit of Decatur and the Spirit of the Waters. Decatur makes obeisance to the Spirit of the Waters and follows.

“The Spirit of the Waters stands in attitude of triumph and the curtain is drawn.”

LAKE FACTS In the time leading up to the opening of Lake Decatur, the Daily Review made available 30,500 printed cards to celebrate the “achievement of years of study and effort in which a lake has been made, financing problems worked out, and a new municipal body created, all to supply with water and make sanitary ‘the central city of the central state.’” Among the facts shared: Amount of water impounded: 8 billion gallons, a two-year supply without rain. Height of dam: 610 feet sea level – flash boards to be added will make water level 612 ½ feet. Previous water level: 595 feet. Length of lake: 14 miles. It is a half-mile wide. Land taken: 5,400 acres at 625-foot level. Cost: Dam, $725,000; Land, $599,000; Clearing, $109,558; Roads and bridges, $450,000; Riprap, $128,000; Total, $2,011,558.