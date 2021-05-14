How the Sangamon River shaped Lincoln, Decatur and beyond

THE LINCOLN CONNECTION

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Abraham Lincoln and his family built their home on the north bank of the river 10 miles west of Decatur, near Harristown, when they relocated here from Kentucky in 1830. As a young man, Lincoln floated down it to the Mississippi River on a flatboat and his path to the White House.

The Lincoln family eventually moved to Coles County and the family cabin was dismantled and taken on tour after Lincoln's assassination. It was later lost to history.

Today, the site where the family lived is the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial. The waterway is also known as the Lincoln Heritage Water Trail.

LAKE DECATUR

In 1909, Augustus Eugene Staley buys the former Wellington Starch Co. in Decatur and builds it into an industrial powerhouse. Demand was so strong that the A. E. Staley Manufacturing Co. built a stone pump house to pull water directly from the Sangamon and then was the force to dam the waterway to ensure an ample supply.