How the Sangamon River shaped Lincoln, Decatur and beyond
top story
OUR PLACES | HISTORY
RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT

  • Updated
If it weren't for Sangamon River, it's unlikely the Decatur we know today would exist. The region's earliest industries were tied to it. Lincoln's earliest Illinois days were spent on it. Our drinking water comes from it. 

Here are four facts about the Sangamon. 

THE ORIGINS 

The Sangamon River is the largest Illinois River tributary, with a length of 240 miles and a watershed encompassing 5,362 square miles. 

2

The Staley Pump House is shown on Sept. 9, 1954, as crews build the nearby crossing over Lake Decatur. 

The meandering waterway starts in Ellsworth, just east of Bloomington, before curving through Ford, Champaign and Piatt counties. It drains into Lake Decatur and after continues on to Springfield where it splits. The main branch flows north, eventually draining into the Illinois River near Beardstown.

THE NAME

3

Decatur's Kristen Eilts picks up trash during a Sangamon River clean-up day in September 2019. 

The name comes from a Pottawatomie word Sain-guee-mon, or “where there is plenty to eat.” Until the mid-1800s, the watershed of the Sangamon River was covered with native prairies and forests. Farmland now borders much of the waterway.

William Downing, a trapper and hunter, built a house on the south bank of the Sangamon in 1820. 

Sangamon County was founded in 1821. 

4

The Sangamon River is shown in the 1900s. 

THE LINCOLN CONNECTION 

Abraham Lincoln and his family built their home on the north bank of the river 10 miles west of Decatur, near Harristown, when they relocated here from Kentucky in 1830. As a young man, Lincoln floated down it to the Mississippi River on a flatboat and his path to the White House. 

Smith’s Mill is shown in 1929, after it was abandoned because the course of the Sangamon River changed. The mill ran until 1923 when a drainage project moved the river away from it. The mill was 26 miles southwest of Decatur. 

The Lincoln family eventually moved to Coles County and the family cabin was dismantled and taken on tour after Lincoln's assassination. It was later lost to history.   

Today, the site where the family lived is the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial. The waterway is also known as the Lincoln Heritage Water Trail.

LAKE DECATUR

Melody Arnold, left, and Jeannie Barnes hold a net to collect material from the Sangamon River in July 2019.  

In 1909, Augustus Eugene Staley buys the former Wellington Starch Co. in Decatur and builds it into an industrial powerhouse. Demand was so strong that the A. E. Staley Manufacturing Co. built a stone pump house to pull water directly from the Sangamon and then was the force to dam the waterway to ensure an ample supply. 

By 1920, the Decatur Water Supply Co. was formed. Names including Lake Sangamo and Lake Oglesby, in honor of the Illinois Gov. Richard J. Oglesby, were considered for what was created, but they eventually decided on Lake Decatur for the 3,093-acre body of water. 

Today, about three-quarters of the lake's water is used for commercial and industrial purposes. It is also is used for drinking water in Decatur and Mount Zion. 

Abraham Lincoln sat in the studio of E.A. Barnwell, an early Decatur photographer, for this portrait, taken in 1860. It is the only known picture of Lincoln photographed in Decatur. The original is in the Decatur Public Library.

The old pump house, which also was used for elegant social events, was demolished last year. 

Two other Sangamon tributaries, the South Fork and Sugar Creek, also have been impounded to form lakes in Taylorville and Springfield.

By the numbers

240

Length, in miles, of Sangamon River

5,362

Size of watershed in square miles

1922

Year Lake Decatur was created by damming the Sangamon 

MORE ONLINE

Visit herald-review.com to see "Lincoln's Ride to Destiny," a video featuring drone footage of President Abraham Lincoln sites in Central Illinois. 

