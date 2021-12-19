 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Illinois Stories' to highlight Decatur's Local History Room

  • 0

Dick Cain talks about this time as owner of Tom's Grill in Decatur.

DECATUR – Decatur Public Library's Local History Room will be featured on the public television program “Illinois Stories.”

The local segment is scheduled to air on channel WSEC at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. It also will be available for viewing on You Tube, according to a library news release.

Conn: Decatur LSA honors great teacher, coach and storyteller, Tom Saunches

"Filming with Mark McDonald and the 'Illinois Stories' crew was a wonderful experience. I felt we really got the opportunity to showcase the Local History Room and some of the treasures it contains," Rebecca Damptz, head of Archives and Special Collections

The Decatur Public Library is dedicated to preserving the history of Decatur and Macon County. Emphasis is placed on documenting the creation of city and county government, settlement, industry, commerce, education, recreation, and historically significant individuals as well as the history of civic, religious, cultural and social organizations.

Photos from the Decatur area in the 1940s-1960s

We're taking a look back at Decatur and Macon County during the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

1 of 11
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Variants causing many to cancel holiday travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News