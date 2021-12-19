'Illinois Stories' to highlight Decatur's Local History Room

DECATUR – Decatur Public Library's Local History Room will be featured on the public television program “Illinois Stories.”

The local segment is scheduled to air on channel WSEC at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. It also will be available for viewing on You Tube, according to a library news release.

"Filming with Mark McDonald and the 'Illinois Stories' crew was a wonderful experience. I felt we really got the opportunity to showcase the Local History Room and some of the treasures it contains," Rebecca Damptz, head of Archives and Special Collections

The Decatur Public Library is dedicated to preserving the history of Decatur and Macon County. Emphasis is placed on documenting the creation of city and county government, settlement, industry, commerce, education, recreation, and historically significant individuals as well as the history of civic, religious, cultural and social organizations.

